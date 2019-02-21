शहर चुनें

नशीली दवाओं के साथ मिली अधिकारियों की नकली मुहर..

नशीली दवाओं के साथ मिली अधिकारियों की नकली मुहर..

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 11:22 PM IST
गुरुग्राम। नशीली दवाओं के साथ अधिकारियों की फर्जी मुहर मिलने पर शिवाजी नगर थाना पुलिस ने बुधवार को मामला दर्ज किया है। यह मुहर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की ओर से अगस्त 2018 में की गई छापेमारी के दौरान पुलिस को आरोपी के घर से बरामद हुई थी। थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक देवेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि शिकायत के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।
पुलिस के मुताबिक नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो के अधीक्षक वीवी सिंह ने शिकायत में कहा कि ब्यूरो की टीम ने 2 अगस्त 2018 को गुरुग्राम के 8 मरला निवासी अमित कुमार के घर पर छापेमारी की थी। इस दौरान 22410 नशीली दवा बरामद हुई थीं। टीम को इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य विभाग के औषधि निरीक्षक सहित अन्य अधिकारियों के नाम की 17 मुहर यहां से बरामद हुई थीं। इन मुहर के जाली होने का टीम को शक हुआ। जांच के दौरान उनका शक सही निकला, जिस पर अधीक्षक ने जाली मुहर बनाकर उसका दुरुपयोग करने का मामला दर्ज करने की सिफारिश शिवाजी नगर थाना पुलिस से की थी।
