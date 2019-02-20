शहर चुनें

कैंडल मार्च निकाल कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 11:34 PM IST
कैंडल मार्च निकाल कर दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि
पुन्हाना। खंड के गांव जमालगढ़ के इस्माइल मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल प्रांगण में पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई और आतंकवादियों की इस कायराना हरकत की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की गई।
इस दौरान पर निकाले गए कैंडल मार्च में स्कूल के बच्चों व गांव के युवाओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। इस कैंडल मार्च के जरिये देश की तरफ से यह संदेश देने का प्रयास किया गया कि अगर हिंदुस्तान की तरफ किसी ने भी अपने नापाक इरादे और नापाक नियत से देखने की कोशिश की तो हम मुसलमान अपने हिंदू भाइयों के साथ चलने के इरादे रखते हैं और जब-जब इस देश की तरफ दुश्मनों ने आंख उठाने की हिम्मत की है तब-तब इस देश के मुसलमानों ने अपनी देशभक्ति का परिचय दिया है। चाहे शहीद वीर अब्दुल हमीद हो या फिर डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम।
इस कैंडल मार्च में मुख्य रूप से स्कूल के बच्चों के अलावा, प्राचार्य मास्टर सैफुल्ला खान, युवा समाजसेवी आजम खान रुपहेड़ी, मोशिम खान टीकरी, कादिर खान, साबिर खान, युवा नेता तारीफ खान जमालगढ़, जुनैद, आबिद मौजूद रहे।

