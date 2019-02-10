शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   एनएचएम कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल से छठे दिन भी प्रभावित रहीं सेवाएं

एनएचएम कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल से छठे दिन भी प्रभावित रहीं सेवाएं

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 11:30 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एनएचएम कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल से छठे दिन भी प्रभावित रहीं सेवाएं
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
नगीना। जिला एनएचएम कर्मचारी संघ के बैनर तले छठे दिन रविवार को भी हड़ताल जारी रही। एनएचएम से जुड़े यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक रिहान रजा ने कहा दो दशक से मिशन के अंतर्गत कार्यरत कर्मचारी सेवा सुरक्षा की मांग कर रहे हैं। यह मांग बिलकुल जायज है। उन्होंने सवाल उठाया कि इन्हें नियमित करने के लिए पॉलिसी क्यों नहीं बन सकती। जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुई हैं। एनआरसी वार्ड पर पिछले 6 दिन से ताला लगा हुआ है। टीकाकरण, क्षयरोग, जन्म-मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र, ओपीडी, आइपीडी आदि सभी सेवाएं प्रभावित हैं। जिला कमेटी सदस्य डॉ. नईमुद्दीन ने सवाल किया किप्रसूति विभाग में महिला डॉक्टरों की कमी है। दाखिल महिलाओं को इलाज सुविधा नहीं मिल पा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब एनएचएम कर्मचारी अपनी मांग पर अड़े हैं कि उन्हें सेवा सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाए अन्यथा हड़ताल जारी रहेगी।

Recommended

Bollywood

शाहरुख की ये बात सुन उन्हें थप्पड़ जड़ना चाहती थीं जया बच्चन, किंग खान ने भी दिया था करारा ज

10 फरवरी 2019

jaya bachchan
shah rukh khan
aishwarya rai
aishwarya rai
Bollywood

शाहरुख की ये बात सुन उन्हें थप्पड़ जड़ना चाहती थीं जया बच्चन, किंग खान ने भी दिया था करारा ज

10 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

हिमांश कोहली से ब्रेकअप को लेकर नेहा कक्कड़ ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- वो डिजर्व भी नहीं करता

10 फरवरी 2019

neha kakkar
neha kakkar
neha kakkar
Neha Kakkar and himansh kohli
Bollywood

हिमांश कोहली से ब्रेकअप को लेकर नेहा कक्कड़ ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- वो डिजर्व भी नहीं करता

10 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

फाइनल जिताएंगे ये 11 'सिंघम', तीसरे टी-20 से पहले टीम इंडिया में होंगे ये दो बदलाव?

10 फरवरी 2019

team india
rohit dhawan
Shubman Gill
rishabh pant
Cricket News

फाइनल जिताएंगे ये 11 'सिंघम', तीसरे टी-20 से पहले टीम इंडिया में होंगे ये दो बदलाव?

10 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
himachal pradesh budget 2019 all announcements and schemes
Shimla

यहां जानिए हिमाचल के बजट की सभी खास बातें

10 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya crowed
Religion

मौनी अमावस्या 2019: इस बार बेहद खास होगा ये दिन, ये उपाय करने से दूर होंगी सभी परेशानियां

10 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

18 साल से पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहे थे महेश आनंद, ऑटो का किराया देने के भी नहीं बचे थे पैसे

10 फरवरी 2019

महेश आनंद
bollywood
bollywood
महेश आनंद
Bollywood

18 साल से पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहे थे महेश आनंद, ऑटो का किराया देने के भी नहीं बचे थे पैसे

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अफगानिस्तान
World

कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र और अखंड भारत का हिस्सा रहे इस्लामिक देश अफगानिस्तान के बारे में खास बातें

10 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कभी आईएस में शामिल होने के लिए जाने वाला था इराक, आज चला रहा है मोबाइल की दुकान

10 फरवरी 2019

Weather fluctuations, no change in mood swings: weather scientists
India News

मौसम के उतार चढ़ाव, मिजाज में बदलाव की गारंटी नहीं : मौसम वैज्ञानिक

10 फरवरी 2019

Dassault-Reliance
India News

फाल्कन जेट तैयार करने में जुटी दसॉल्ट-रिलायंस, 2022 तक होंगे तैयार

10 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

अपराधी को किसी भी हालत में न्यूनतम सजा नहीं दी जा सकती : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
arrest
Roorkee

जहरीली शराब कांडः 31 कारोबारी गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में देसी और कच्ची शराब बरामद

10 फरवरी 2019

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Delhi NCR

फरवरी में दो बार ग्रेटर नोएडा आ सकते हैं पीएम मोदी, पश्चिम यूपी साधने की है कोशिशम

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अपने कार्यकाल में पांचवीं बार गौतमबुद्ध नगर जिले में आएंगे। खास बात यह है कि 25 फरवरी तक वह एक बार फिर जेवर में नोएडा ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट का उद्घाटन करने आ सकते हैं।

10 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मेट्रो अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद बाहर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, चेयरमैन ने जताई साजिश की आशंका

7 फरवरी 2019

मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर आमरण अनशन करेंगे एनएचएम कर्मचारी
Noida

मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर आमरण अनशन करेंगे एनएचएम कर्मचारी

10 फरवरी 2019

बोरवेल सील करवाने निगम टीम के साथ गए पिता-पुत्र को पीटा
Noida

बोरवेल सील करवाने निगम टीम के साथ गए पिता-पुत्र को पीटा

10 फरवरी 2019

Chocolate Day 2019
Delhi NCR

Chocolate Day: मिठास के साथ ना को हां में बदलेगा यह दिन, बढ़ाएगा दिलों में प्यार

9 फरवरी 2019

गोहाना में बंदरों ने दो को किया घायल, दिल्ली रेफर
Noida

गोहाना में बंदरों ने दो को किया घायल, दिल्ली रेफर

10 फरवरी 2019

narendra modi
Delhi NCR

11 को ग्रेटर नोएडा में आ सकते हैं पीएम मोदी

8 फरवरी 2019

कब्र से निकाल कर फेंका शव
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा में असामाजिक तत्वों ने कब्र खोदकर बाहर निकाला महिला का शव, फैली सनसनी

5 फरवरी 2019

valentines day
Delhi NCR

वैलेंटाइन वीक का हुआ आगाज, रोज डे आज

7 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

2.8 करोड़ की लागत से शुरू होगा सड़कों का काम

9 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जानिए मायावती की नींद उड़ा देने वाले मूर्ति मामले का सच, ये हैं आरोप

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती को तगड़ा झटका दिया है। कोर्ट ने अपने अस्थायी आदेश में कहा है कि मूर्तियां बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए जनता के पैसों को सरकारी खजाने में लौटाना होगा।

8 फरवरी 2019

रेन 0:42

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश, कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले

7 फरवरी 2019

नोएडा 2:29

नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, ऐसे बचाई गई मरीजों की जान

7 फरवरी 2019

आग 0:44

नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भयानक आग, शीशा तोड़कर निकाला जा रहा मरीजों को

7 फरवरी 2019

किसान आंदोलन 2:07

किसानों ने नोएडा के डीएनडी फ्लाईवे पर किया प्रदर्शन, पीएम से कर रहे हैं ये मांग

2 फरवरी 2019

Related

jail
Delhi NCR

ग्रांड वेनिस मॉल के मालिक को जेल भेजा

9 फरवरी 2019

child rape
Delhi NCR

चार साल की बच्ची से किशोर ने किया दुष्कर्म

9 फरवरी 2019

बीएसपी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

24 फरवरी को हो सकती है बसपा प्रत्याशी की घोषणा

8 फरवरी 2019

cbi present satpal yadav in court
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः सीबीआई ने यथार्थ अस्पताल में की छापेमारी, सतपाल यादव गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2019

building (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

नोएडा-ग्रेनो की समस्याएं दूर करने के लिए चार माह में बनेगा खाका

9 फरवरी 2019

accident
Delhi NCR

चीन में सड़क हादसे घटे, भारत में बढ़ रहे

9 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.