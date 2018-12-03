शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर रुपये हड़पने का आरोप

नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर रुपये हड़पने का आरोप

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 10:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पलवल के ध्यानार्थ
विज्ञापन
नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर 2 लाख ठगे
रबूपुरा। थानाक्षेत्र के एक व्यक्ति पर सीआरपीएफ में नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर 2 लाख रुपये हड़पने का आरोप लगा है। हरियाणा निवासी पीड़ित ने रबूपुरा पुलिस से इसकी शिकायत की है। आरोप है कि आरोपी पैसे मांगने पर धमकी दे रहा है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।
देवी सिंह निवासी गांव बागपुर, थाना चांदहट, पलवल (हरियाणा) ने पुलिस से शिकायत की है कि कुछ साल पहले रबूपुरा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी व्यक्ति ने सीआरपीएफ में नौकरी लगवाने की बात कही थी। इस पर उसने अपने बेटे जीतू की नौकरी लगवाने के लिए आरोपी व्यक्ति को 2 लाख रुपये दे दिए। कई साल बीत जाने के बाद भी उसके बेटे की नौकरी नहीं लगी। ब्यूरो

Recommended

Stress Management

कहीं घर में लगा शीशा तो नहीं बना रहा आपको बदनसीब, रखें इन 7 बातों का ध्यान

3 दिसंबर 2018

mirror
दर्पण
दर्पण
दर्पण
Stress Management

कहीं घर में लगा शीशा तो नहीं बना रहा आपको बदनसीब, रखें इन 7 बातों का ध्यान

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

'2.0' ने हॉलीवुड की फिल्म को भी दे दी मात, 4 दिन में ही कलेक्शन इतने करोड़ के पार

3 दिसंबर 2018

2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Bollywood

'2.0' ने हॉलीवुड की फिल्म को भी दे दी मात, 4 दिन में ही कलेक्शन इतने करोड़ के पार

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की शादी में देखिए, कौन-कौन VIP मेहमान शामिल होंगे...दो लोगों को खास न्यौता

3 दिसंबर 2018

कपिल शर्मा की शादी
kapil sharma ginni
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की शादी में देखिए, कौन-कौन VIP मेहमान शामिल होंगे...दो लोगों को खास न्यौता

3 दिसंबर 2018

तब्लीगी इज्तमा
Meerut

इज्तमा में जाने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, संभालने में पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, देखें तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

पीएम और योगी पर बिगड़े अकबरुद्दीन
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी का पीएम मोदी पर विवादित बयान, कहा- इतना बोलूंगा कान से खून बहने लगेगा

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा की शादी में बड़ा फर्ज निभाने आएंगे 'हरभजन', दुनिया देखेगी रॉयल वेडिंग

3 दिसंबर 2018

kapil sharma
kapil sharma
kapil sharma
kapil sharma
Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा की शादी में बड़ा फर्ज निभाने आएंगे 'हरभजन', दुनिया देखेगी रॉयल वेडिंग

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

vishnu
Lifestyle

Utpanna Ekadashi 2018: तनाव से रहना चाहते हैं दूर तो कृष्ण एकादशी पर भूलकर भी ना करें ये 3 काम

3 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

स्पोर्ट्स सिटी का प्रस्ताव
Local Sports

ये शहर बना तो भारत कर सकता है ओलंपिक खेलों की मेजबानी, रखा प्रस्ताव

एक सरकारी कंपनी ने ग्रेटर नोएडा के जेवर में बनने वाले इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के पास एक ऐसा शहर बनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा है जिससे भारत में भी ओलंपिक जैसे खेलों का आयोजन हो सके

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर दुष्कर्म, अश्लील विडियो बनाई
Noida

नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर दुष्कर्म, अश्लील विडियो बनाई

3 दिसंबर 2018

25 फीसदी बिल्डर गायब, 50 हजार फ्लैट फंसे
Noida

25 फीसदी बिल्डर गायब, 50 हजार फ्लैट फंसे

3 दिसंबर 2018

रोडवेज बस का टायर फटा, चालक-परिचालक समेत छह घायल
Noida

रोडवेज बस का टायर फटा, चालक-परिचालक समेत छह घायल

3 दिसंबर 2018

युवती की फोटो लगाकर बनाई फर्जी फेसबुक प्रोफाइल
Noida

युवती की फोटो लगाकर बनाई फर्जी फेसबुक प्रोफाइल

3 दिसंबर 2018

बैंक में रुपये जमा कराने आए शख्स को 3.50 लाख का चूना लगा गया शख्स
Noida

बैंक में रुपये जमा कराने आए शख्स को 3.50 लाख का चूना लगा गया शख्स

3 दिसंबर 2018

दॉल्ली में शिक्षकों की भर्ती में घोटाला : तिवारी
Noida

दॉल्ली में शिक्षकों की भर्ती में घोटाला : तिवारी

3 दिसंबर 2018

आईआईटी मेट्रो स्टेशन से हटेगा फीटजी का नाम, को-ब्रांडिंग एजेंसी ने फीटजी से खत्म किया करार
Noida

आईआईटी मेट्रो स्टेशन से हटेगा फीटजी का नाम, को-ब्रांडिंग एजेंसी ने फीटजी से खत्म किया करार

3 दिसंबर 2018

बैंकों में ठगी करने वाले ईरानी गैंग के तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Noida

बैंकों में ठगी करने वाले ईरानी गैंग के तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार

3 दिसंबर 2018

हरियाणा के प्रदूषित पानी से दिल्ली में गहराया जल संकट
Noida

हरियाणा के प्रदूषित पानी से दिल्ली में गहराया जल संकट

3 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

यकीन मानिए आपकी आइसक्रीम की दीवानगी को और बढ़ा देगा ये वीडियो

क्या आप आइसक्रीम के शौकीन हैं और अगर आइसक्रीम के स्वाद के साथ-साथ फन का भी मजा मिल जाए तो क्या कहना। तो चलिए आपको दिखाते हैं दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कौन दे रहा है ग्राहकों को ऐसी सर्विस।

27 नवंबर 2018

एक्सिडेंट 0:44

नोएडा में सड़क हादसा, डिवाइडर से टकराई स्कूल बस

17 नवंबर 2018

THAK THAK GANG 2:04

नोएडा में 'ठक-ठक गैंग' के चार सदस्य पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

12 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:39

नोएडा में एसपी नेता अतुल प्रधान पुलिस हिरासत में, जानिए वजह

30 अक्टूबर 2018

बीएसएनएल 0:53

बीएसएनएल अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने निजी कंपनी के बाहर किया प्रदर्शन, ये है वजह

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

जेवर एयरपोर्ट------- सोमवार को लग सकती है बिड डॉक्यूमेंट पर मुहर
Noida

जेवर एयरपोर्ट------- सोमवार को लग सकती है बिड डॉक्यूमेंट पर मुहर

1 दिसंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर टायर फटने से गाड़ी पलटी, हादसे में चालक की मौत सात घायल

30 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सीआईएसएफ में स्कूल बस ड्राइवर ने एसआई की पत्नी से किया दुष्कर्म

29 नवंबर 2018

रेड लाइट पर बैग से 12 लाख की विदेशी मुद्रा उड़ा ले गए दो नाबालिग
Noida

रेड लाइट पर बैग से 12 लाख की विदेशी मुद्रा उड़ा ले गए दो नाबालिग

3 दिसंबर 2018

कंपनी के खिलाफ कई और शिकायतकर्ता आये सामने
Noida

कंपनी के खिलाफ कई और शिकायतकर्ता आये सामने

3 दिसंबर 2018

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर छात्राओं और शिक्षिका से छींटाकशी
Noida

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर छात्राओं और शिक्षिका से छींटाकशी

3 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.