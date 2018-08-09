शहर चुनें

सीपी सोलंकी को बनाया प्रदेश सचिव युवा

Noida Bureau Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 08:16 PM IST
प्रदेश सचिव (युवा) बने सीपी सोलंकी
ग्रेटर नोएडा। भारतीय किसान यूनियन (अम्बावता) ने सेक्टर बीटा-दो निवासी सीपी सोलंकी को प्रदेश सचिव (युवा) बनाया है। बृहस्पतिवार को युवा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जतन भाटी ने उनको मनोनीत किया है। उन्होंने किसानों की समस्याओं का समाधान कराने का प्रयास करने की अपील की है।

