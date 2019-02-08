शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   नोएडा खबर

नोएडा खबर

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 07:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एसएसपी से मिलने पहुंचा ग्रैंड वेनिस मॉल का मालिक गिरफ्तार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- सेवानिवृत्त आईएएस समेत एक दर्जन लोगों से धोखाधड़ी का आरोप
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ग्रेटर नोएडा। एसएसपी से मिलने उनके दफ्तर पहुंचे ग्रैंड वेनिस मॉल के मालिक सतेंद्र उर्फ मोंटू भसीन को बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ अदालत ने गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कर रखा था और वह लंबे समय से फरार था। भसीन पर पूर्व आईएएस समेत एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों से धोखाधड़ी का आरोप है। बावजूद इसके वह एसएसपी से मिलने पहुंचा, लेकिन उन्होंने उसे वहीं गिरफ्तार करवा दिया।
कासना कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित ग्रांड वेनिस मॉल के मालिक सतेंद्र पर आरोप है कि वह लोगों को सस्ती प्रॉपर्टी का लालच देकर धोखाधड़ी करता है। एक प्रॉपर्टी को एक से अधिक लोगों को बेचने का मामला भी सामने आया है। कई लोगों ने मॉल निर्माण सामग्री का भुगतान नहीं करने का भी आरोप लगाया था। एसएसपी वैभव कृष्ण ने बताया कि मोंटू ने सेवानिवृत्त आईएएस व कर्नल सहित करीब एक दर्जन लोगों से ठगी की है। वह लंबे समय से फरार था।

Recommended

Cricket News

संगीता बिजलानी से तलाक के बाद ज्वाला से जुड़ा था अजहरुद्दीन का नाम, फिक्सिंग ने किया सब बर्बाद

8 फरवरी 2019

azharuddin-jwala-sangeeta
mohammad azharuddin
मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन
Mohammad Azharuddin
Cricket News

संगीता बिजलानी से तलाक के बाद ज्वाला से जुड़ा था अजहरुद्दीन का नाम, फिक्सिंग ने किया सब बर्बाद

8 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

फिल्म के हर हीरो-विलेन पर आ जाता था मधुबाला का दिल, एक ही समय में दो-तीन को कर देती थीं Propose

8 फरवरी 2019

madhubala
madhubala
madhubala
madhubala
Bollywood

फिल्म के हर हीरो-विलेन पर आ जाता था मधुबाला का दिल, एक ही समय में दो-तीन को कर देती थीं Propose

8 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते स्पॉट हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड कपल, सलमान और शाहरुख ने तो कर डाला था KISS

8 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
mahira khan
Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते स्पॉट हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड कपल, सलमान और शाहरुख ने तो कर डाला था KISS

8 फरवरी 2019

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
Cricket News

NZvIND: किसकी होगी छुट्टी-किसे मिलेगा मौका, दूसरे टी-20 में ऐसा होगा भारत का प्लेइंग XI

8 फरवरी 2019

shubhman gill vijay shankar
Cricket News

NZvIND: किसकी होगी छुट्टी-किसे मिलेगा मौका, दूसरे टी-20 में ऐसा होगा भारत का प्लेइंग XI

8 फरवरी 2019

NZvIND: Indian cricket team will try to comeback in second T-20 match against New Zealand
Cricket News

थोड़ी देर में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ दूसरा टी-20, टीम इंडिया के लिए 'करो या मरो'

8 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Etawah

यूपी के कई शहरों में लगातार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, विभाग की ये चेतावनी भी पढ़ लें

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, एसपीजी के उड़ाए होश

7 फरवरी 2019

मैत्रिपाला सिरिसेना (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में 42 साल बाद फिर शुरू होगी मौत की सजा, ड्रग्स तस्कर को दी जाएगी पहली फांसी

7 फरवरी 2019

rose day jammu
Jammu

गुलाब से करें प्यार का इजहार, सिर्फ प्रेमी जोड़े ही नहीं आप भी मना सकते है रोज डे, जानिए कैसे है खास

7 फरवरी 2019

चीन में नवविवाहित जोड़ा
World

चीन में दुल्हन को मिलती है दहेज, इसलिए महंगी हुई शादियां, अब सरकार ने खर्च पर लगाई पाबंदी

6 फरवरी 2019

Armed Forces
India News

अर्धसैनिक बलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तोहफा, ग्रुप-ए के अधिकारियों की तरह मिलेगा वित्तीय लाभ

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मेट्रो अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद बाहर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, चेयरमैन ने जताई साजिश की आशंका

नोएडा के सेक्टर 12 मेट्रो हॉस्पिटल में भीषण आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस और दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं और राहत व बचाव कार्य जारी है।

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Arrest
Delhi NCR

अगवा बच्चे को पुलिस ने तीसरे दिन किया बरामद, आरोपी ने बताई वजह तो चौंकी पुलिस

8 फरवरी 2019

narendra modi
Delhi NCR

11 को ग्रेटर नोएडा में आ सकते हैं पीएम मोदी

8 फरवरी 2019

बीएसपी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

24 फरवरी को हो सकती है बसपा प्रत्याशी की घोषणा

8 फरवरी 2019

तावडू - मूर्तियां खंडित
Noida

तावडू - मूर्तियां खंडित

8 फरवरी 2019

metro hospital fire
Delhi NCR

वॉर्ड में चिंगारी उठी, फिर फैल गया चारों ओर धुआं, एक पल के लिए थम गई थीं सांसें

8 फरवरी 2019

मेट्रो अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद बाहर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

घोर लापरवाही :  मेट्रो अस्पताल का 2017 के बाद नहीं हुआ लाइसेंस रिन्यू

8 फरवरी 2019

Thief
Delhi NCR

सुपरटेक की सोसायटी के बंद फ्लैट से 12 लाख की चोरी

8 फरवरी 2019

valentines day
Delhi NCR

वैलेंटाइन वीक का हुआ आगाज, रोज डे आज

7 फरवरी 2019

cows in school (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

ग्रामीणों ने प्राथमिक स्कूल में लावारिस गायों को किया बंद, बच्चे घर भागे

8 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जानिए मायावती की नींद उड़ा देने वाले मूर्ति मामले का सच, ये हैं आरोप

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती को तगड़ा झटका दिया है। कोर्ट ने अपने अस्थायी आदेश में कहा है कि मूर्तियां बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए जनता के पैसों को सरकारी खजाने में लौटाना होगा।

8 फरवरी 2019

रेन 0:42

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश, कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले

7 फरवरी 2019

नोएडा 2:29

नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, ऐसे बचाई गई मरीजों की जान

7 फरवरी 2019

आग 0:44

नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भयानक आग, शीशा तोड़कर निकाला जा रहा मरीजों को

7 फरवरी 2019

किसान आंदोलन 2:07

किसानों ने नोएडा के डीएनडी फ्लाईवे पर किया प्रदर्शन, पीएम से कर रहे हैं ये मांग

2 फरवरी 2019

Related

metro hospital fire
Delhi NCR

नियमों का ताक पर रखकर अस्पताल बनाने व एनओसी लेने के बाद बदलाव करने पर होगी कार्रवाई

8 फरवरी 2019

कब्र से निकाल कर फेंका शव
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा में असामाजिक तत्वों ने कब्र खोदकर बाहर निकाला महिला का शव, फैली सनसनी

5 फरवरी 2019

cbi present satpal yadav in court
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः सीबीआई ने यथार्थ अस्पताल में की छापेमारी, सतपाल यादव गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2019

डीएनडी पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

डीएनडी पर किसानों का धरना खत्म, ट्रैफिक हुआ सामान्य, सीएम से मिलकर रखेंगे बात

2 फरवरी 2019

murder in greater noida
Delhi NCR

यूपीः जिला पंचायत के ठेकेदार की गोली मारकर हत्या, साथियों संग खा रहे थे गोलगप्पे

6 फरवरी 2019

लुटेरों पर शिकंजा कसेंगे कप्तान के %स्पेशल 100’
Noida

लुटेरों पर शिकंजा कसेंगे कप्तान के %स्पेशल 100’

8 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.