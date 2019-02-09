शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   नूंह - लंबे समय के बाद मिला जिला बागवानी अधिकारी

नूंह - लंबे समय के बाद मिला जिला बागवानी अधिकारी

Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 05:14 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
लंबे समय बाद नूंह को मिला जिला बागवानी अधिकारी
नूंह। लंबे समय के बाद आखिरकार जिले के किसानों को बागवानी अधिकारी मिल गया। सिरसा से आए डॉ. रघुवीर सिंह ने पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया है। इससे बागवानी विभाग में सुधार की उम्मीद जगी है। विभाग ने अनुदान सहित कई प्रकार की योजनाएं शुरू की हैं, लेकिन यहां अतिरिक्त कार्यभार देखने वाले अधिकारियों ने कभी इसे खास तवज्जो नहीं दी, जबकि नूंह में खेती अन्य जिलों के मुकाबले अधिक है। किसानों की इस समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए रघुवीर सिंह का तबादला सिरसा से नूंह किया गया है। कार्यभार संभालने के बाद रघुवीर सिंह ने कहा कि उनकी यही कोशिश होगी किसानों के लिए जो भी योजनाएं तैयार की गई हैं, उनका लाभ किसानों तक पहुंचाया जाए। इसमें पूरी पारदर्शिता बरती जाएगी। कहीं किसी प्रकार की कोई गड़बड़ी व अनदेखी नहीं होने दी जाएगी।

Chocolate Day 2019
Delhi NCR

Chocolate Day: मिठास के साथ ना को हां में बदलेगा यह दिन, बढ़ाएगा दिलों में प्यार

वैलेंटाइन वीक पर चारों तरफ गुलाब का रंग बिखरा हुआ है। ऊपर से चॉकलेट की मिठास इस खास सप्ताह को और भी मीठा बना रही है। शनिवार को चॉकलेट डे है। इसके लिए युवा चॉकलेट खरीद रहे हैं। इस दौरान दुकानों पर स्पेशल चॉकलेट आई हुई है।

9 फरवरी 2019

मेट्रो अस्पताल में आग लगने के बाद बाहर जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः मेट्रो अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, चेयरमैन ने जताई साजिश की आशंका

7 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

2.8 करोड़ की लागत से शुरू होगा सड़कों का काम

9 फरवरी 2019

एनएचएम हड़ताल से सेवाएं प्रभावित
Noida

एनएचएम हड़ताल से सेवाएं प्रभावित

9 फरवरी 2019

narendra modi
Delhi NCR

11 को ग्रेटर नोएडा में आ सकते हैं पीएम मोदी

8 फरवरी 2019

child rape
Delhi NCR

चार साल की बच्ची से किशोर ने किया दुष्कर्म

9 फरवरी 2019

jail
Delhi NCR

ग्रांड वेनिस मॉल के मालिक को जेल भेजा

9 फरवरी 2019

building (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

नोएडा-ग्रेनो की समस्याएं दूर करने के लिए चार माह में बनेगा खाका

9 फरवरी 2019

अपराजिता (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

छात्राओं ने स्टॉल लगाकर दिखाई रचनात्मकता

9 फरवरी 2019

accident
Delhi NCR

चीन में सड़क हादसे घटे, भारत में बढ़ रहे

9 फरवरी 2019

