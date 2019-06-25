शहर चुनें

प्रदूषण फैलाने पर 10 लाख का जुर्माना

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 01:57 AM IST
नोएडा। प्रदूषण फैलाने पर शहर के कई औद्योगिक कंपनियों पर जुर्माने लगाया गया है। नोएडा प्राधिकरण ने शहर के कई औद्योगिक इकाइयों पर कुल 10 लाख का जुर्माना लगाया है। सोमवार को नोएडा प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों के साथ प्रदूषण विभाग के अधिकारी भी अभियान में शामिल रहे। उन्होंने शहर के कई उद्योगों का निरीक्षण किया। जहां-जहां शिकायतें मिल रही थी कि वहां प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले स्रोत मौजूद हैं और एनजीटी की गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन की बात सामने आई। निरीक्षण के बाद विपुल मोटर्स, बी फॉर्मा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, कोका कोला सहित कई कंपनियां शामिल रही। निरीक्षण के बाद जुर्माना किए जाने के बाद सभी कंपनियों को प्रदूषण न फैलाने की चेतावनी दी गई।

