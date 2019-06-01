शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   10 dead cow found

10 मृत गोवंश बरामद

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 11:15 PM IST
10 मृत गोवंश बरामद
पुन्हाना। उपमंडल के गांव लुहिंगाकलां के जंगलों से पुन्हाना पुलिस ने 10 मृत गोवंश बरामद किए हैं। सूचना देने वाले ने व्यक्ति का कहना है कि गोतस्करों ने उन्हें कट्टे के बल पर धमकाया और पुलिस को बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी है। पुन्हाना पुलिस ने प्रत्यक्षदर्शी के बयान के आधार पर नामजद आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस को यह भी जानकारी मिली है कि उस कैंटर में दो से तीन जिंदा गायें भी थीं। वे लोग गोकशी का काम करते हैं। जांच अधिकारी देवी सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी मुस्तकीम, असलम, बदरी व 7-8 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है जल्द ही सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

crime
