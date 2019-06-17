शहर चुनें

100 करोड़ से ज्यादा की धोखाधड़ी करने वाले मोंटी चड्ढा को मिली जमानत, भरे 50 हजार के दो बॉन्ड 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 01:32 PM IST
मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा
मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
फ्लैट खरीदारों के साथ 100 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा की धोखाधड़ी करने वाले बिल्डर व बड़े व्यापारी मोंटी चड्ढा को सोमवार को दिल्ली की साकेत अदालत ने जमानत दे दी। मोंटी मशहूर लिकर किंग दिवंगत पोंटी चड्ढा का बेटा है।
मोंटी को 50 हजार के दो श्योरिटी बेल बॉन्ड पर जमानत दी गई है। मोंटी की गिरफ्तारी आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट से तब की गई जब वह फुकेट भागने की फिराक में था। बता दें कि मोंटी के खिलाफ लुक आउट सर्कुलर भी जारी है।

 

manpreet singh chadha monty chadha ponty chadha delhi police
