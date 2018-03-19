शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया क्यों हुआ CM केजरीवाल का माफी मोड ऑन..

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 04:29 PM IST
manish sisodia took arvind kejriwal side in apology to nitin gadkari and kapil sibbal
दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टा में माफीनामे को लेकर चल रहे भूचाल नहीं थम रहा है। अकाली दल के नेता बिक्रम मजीठिया से माफी मांगने के कारण अरविंद केजरीवाल से पंजाब के आप नेता उनसे नाराज चल रहे थे लेकिन फिर भी सोमवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री ने कई नेताओं से माफी मांग ली।
कपिल सिब्बल और नितिन गडकरी से माफी मांगने पर आप नेता नाराज हैं तो वहीं दिल्ली के उप मुख्यनंत्री औप पंजाब के आम आदमी पार्टी प्रभारी मनीष सिसोदिया ने अरविंद केजरीवाल का पक्ष लेते हुए बयान दिया है।

मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा,'जिनको हमने दुख पहुंचाया उनसे हम माफी मांगेंगे। हम यहां लोगों की मदद करने के लिए हैं, हमारे पास इतना समय नहीं है कि हम इन सभी मुद्दों को अदालत में पेश करें। हम यहां लोगों के लिए स्कूल और अस्पताल बनवाने के लिए हैं ताकि लोगों को सुविधा मिले।'
 
