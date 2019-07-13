शहर चुनें

भाजपा में शामिल हुए इनेलो के नेता गोपीचंद गहलोत, मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर ने किया स्वागत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 02:36 PM IST
भाजपा में शामिल हुए गोपीचंद गहलोत
भाजपा में शामिल हुए गोपीचंद गहलोत - फोटो : ani
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय लोक दल (इनोलो) के नेता गोपीचंद गहलोत ने शनिवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली। हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने गोपीचंद गहलोत का भाजपा में स्वागत किया।
बता दें कि गहलोत ने पिछले ही सप्ताह प्रदेश सचिव, प्रदेश युवा उपाध्यक्ष, जिला प्रवक्ता व सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ समूहिक रूप से पार्टी छोड़ दिया था।

gopichand gehlot bjp manohar lal khattar indian national lok dal inld party
