Delhi NCR › Gurugram › protection against panipat movie

‘पानीपत’ फिल्म के विरोध में जाट समाज ने किया प्रदर्शन

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 11:03 PM IST
गुरुग्राम लघु सचिवालय में पानीपथ सिनेमा का विरोध करते समस्त जाट सभाओं के सदस्य
गुरुग्राम लघु सचिवालय में पानीपथ सिनेमा का विरोध करते समस्त जाट सभाओं के सदस्य - फोटो : Gurgaon
'पानीपत' फिल्म के विरोध में जाट समाज ने किया प्रदर्शन
गुरुग्राम। देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों की तरह गुरुग्राम में भी ‘पानीपत’ फिल्म का विरोध तेज होता जा रहा है। फिल्म में महाराजा सूरजमल की छवि धूमिल करने वाले दृश्यों के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को शैक्षणिक एवं सामाजिक जाट उत्थान सभा व अन्य संगठनों ने उपायुक्त कार्यालय के समक्ष प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान समस्त संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने फिल्म के पोस्टर जलाए। इस दौरान समस्त संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने फिल्म पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की। शैक्षणिक एवं सामाजिक उत्थान जाट सभा के अध्यक्ष सुनील कटारिया और महामंत्री विजय खत्री ने कहा कि फिल्म में महाराजा सूरजमल का किरदार गलत तरीके से निभाया गया है जबकि उन्होंने देश एवं समाज के लिए कई लड़ाई लड़ी थी। ब्यूरो
