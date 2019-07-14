शहर चुनें

प्राथमिक स्कूल में चलेंगी महिला कॉलेज की कक्षाएं

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 10:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
प्राथमिक स्कूल में चलेंगी महिला कॉलेज की कक्षाएं
गुरुग्राम। सेक्टर 52 स्थित साउथ सिटी-1 क्यू ब्लॉक में खोले गए नए महिला कॉलेज में आगामी 16 जुलाई से बीए पाठ्यक्रम की कक्षाएं लगेंगी, लेकिन भवन में पर्याप्त कक्ष न होने के कारण स्थानीय प्राथमिक स्कूल में बीए की कक्षाओं का संचान किया जाएगा। जानकाी के मुताबिक अब तक यहां 35 छात्राएं दाखिला ले चुकी हैं। कॉलेज में कुल 240 सीटें हैं, जिसमें बीए की 160 और बीकॉम की 80 सीटें शामिल हैं। कॉलेज प्रबंधन के मुताबिक दाखिले के लिए पहली कटऑफ मेरिट में बीए और बीकॉम में 106 और दूसरी मेरिट में 17 छात्राओं के नाम आए थे। 223 छात्राओं को 15 जुलाई तक फीस जमा कर दाखिला लेना होगा, जिसमें से अभी तक 35 छात्राएं फीस जमा करके दाखिला ले चुकी हैं। इस कॉलेज में नए महिला कॉलेज में दो शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति कर दी गई है।

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
education
