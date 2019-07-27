शहर चुनें

जिला स्तरीय स्वीमिंग प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ

Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 11:09 PM IST
जिला स्तरीय स्वीमिंग प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ
- प्रतियोगिता में करीब 250 तैराक ले रहे हिस्सा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गुरुग्राम। ओल्ड दिल्ली रोड स्थित बाबा गंगनाथ स्वीमिंग क्लब में शनिवार को दो दिवसीय जिला स्तरीय स्वीमिंग चैंपियनशिप का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसमें बालक और बालिका वर्ग के मुकाबले हुए। पहले दिन बाबा गंगनाथ स्विमिंग क्लब और चैंपियन अकादमी के खिलाडिय़ों का अच्छा प्रदर्शन रहा।
कोच संदीप टोकस ने बताया कि जिला स्तरीय स्वीमिंग चैंपियनशिप में करीब 250 तैराक भाग ले रहे हैं। पहले दिन बाबा गंगनाथ स्वीमिंग क्लब और चैंपियन अकादमी के अर्जुन मिगलानी, हर्षिता, यशिका रावत, यासमीन, समिया, सरेना, अर्जुन सिंह ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। प्रतियोगिता का समापन रविवार को होगा। प्रतियोगिता में मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व पार्षद नरेश सहरावत, नवीन गुप्ता, सचिन जैन, गुड़गांव स्वीमिंग एसोसिएशन के प्रधान नवीन गोयल, प्रवीन अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद रहे।
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः विधायक को ब्लैकमेल कर तीन करोड़ मांगने वाला विजय शुक्ला गया जेल, पूछताछ जारी

गुरुग्राम विधायक उमेश अग्रवाल को डॉक्टरेट वीडियो के आधार पर ब्लैकमेल कर तीन करोड़ की रकम मांगने वाले कथित पत्रकार विजय शुक्ला को रिमांड अवधि पूरी होने पर शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया।

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
रमन सिंह, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती, सीने में दर्द की शिकायत

24 जुलाई 2019

मृतक सुनील कुमार शर्मा
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: गलत इंजेक्शन लगाने से युवक की तबियत बिगड़ी, मौत 

27 जुलाई 2019

कथित पत्रकार विजय शुक्ला
Delhi NCR

विधायक ब्लैकमेलिंग मामला: 45 लाख के जुगाड़ के लिए रचा था षड्यंत्र, सामने आए कई और राज

27 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में 13 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ मोहल्ले के बुजुर्ग ने की अश्लील हरकत, गया जेल 

26 जुलाई 2019

कथित पत्रकार विजय शुक्ला
Delhi NCR

विधायक से ब्लैकमेलिंग: पुलिस ने कथित पत्रकार विजय शुक्ला को चार दिन की रिमांड पर लिया

25 जुलाई 2019

exortoins to sweet seller
Gurugram

बडग़ुर्जर सरपंच के नाम पर मिठाई विक्रेता से मांगी रंगदारी

26 जुलाई 2019

elderly girl make obsence behavior
Gurugram

13 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ बुजुर्ग ने की अशर्ील हरकत, गया जेल

26 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

व्हॉट्सएप कॉल के जरिए मिठाई विक्रेता से मांगी रंगदारी, खुद को बताया सरपंच

26 जुलाई 2019

ordred for electricity deptment
Gurugram

बिजली निगम को ब्याज समेत 4.77 लाख लौटाने का आदेश

26 जुलाई 2019

महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस में फंसे सभी 1050 यात्री सुरक्षित, 15 घंटे तक चला बचाव अभियान

करीब 15 घंटों की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ‘महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस’ मे फसे करीब 1050 यात्रियों को सुरक्षित निकाला जा सका है। इन सभी यात्रियों को विशेष ट्रेन के जरिए छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस के लिए भेज दिया गया।

27 जुलाई 2019

राम मंदिर 3:03

कर्नाटक में सियासी खेल समेत कई मुद्दों पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद से खास बातचीत

27 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

सांड की लड़ाई छुड़ाने आया शख्स, डिवाइडर पर मोड़ी गाड़ी समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

27 जुलाई 2019

कुकिंग शो 4:14

वेब सीरीज की लिस्ट में जुड़ा एक कुकिंग शो, अब दर्शक भी जाने पाएंगे कैसे बनाएं हेल्दी खाना

27 जुलाई 2019

गुलदार 1:20

पिथौरागढ़ के एक घर में घुसा गुलदार, लोगों में दहशत का माहौल

27 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम रामपुरा के एक घर से रेस्क्यू किए गए घायल रैट स्नेक का इलाज करते वन्य जीव संरक्षक अनिल ग?
Gurugram

लोगों ने डंडे से पीटा तो घर में घुसा सांप

24 जुलाई 2019

घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़।
Gurugram

बेसमेंट की मिट्टी में दबने से मां-बेटी की मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gurugram

अपहरण कर किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

22 जुलाई 2019

palam vihar rwa 5.25 crore arrears
Gurugram

पालम विहार पर 5.25 करोड़ रुपये पेयजल बिल बकाया, जीएमडीए ने दिया 15 दिन का नोटिस

25 जुलाई 2019

a man arrested for 3 crore money demand of vidhayak
Gurugram

विधायक से 3 करोड़ की रकम मांगने वाला धरा

23 जुलाई 2019

people beatan advocate for adjusment
Gurugram

उदाका गांव में वकील के समझौता कराने पर जान लेवा हमला

22 जुलाई 2019

