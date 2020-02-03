शहर चुनें

कैंसर के मरीजों को रोडवेज में मिलेगा मुफ्त पास

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 11:06 PM IST
कैंसर के मरीजों को रोडवेज में मिलेगा मुफ्त पास
सोहना (संवाद)। दूसरे जिलों में उपचार कराने जाने वाले कैंसर के मरीज अब बसों में निशुल्क सफर करेंगे। सोहना क्षेत्र की एसडीएम डॉ. चिनार चहल ने कहा कि ऐसे मरीज स्वास्थ्य विभाग में जाकर मुफ्त बस यात्रा के लिए बस पास बनवा सकते है। इस बस पास के जरिए मरीज हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसों में मुफ्त सफर कर सकेंगे, लेकिन यह पास केवल कैंसर पीड़ितों को ही जारी किया जाएगा। इस पास का नवीनीकरण भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही हर साल करेगा। रोगी का कैंसर संबंधी इलाज खत्म होने पर पास को रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। एसडीएम निे बताया कि जिलास्तर पर नागरिक अस्पताल में बनी कैंसर शाखा तीन वर्ष पहले बंद हो चुकी है। ऐेसे में नागरिक अस्पताल में कैंसर का इलाज ना होने से कैंसर पीड़ित गरीब तबके के लोगों को अपना इलाज कराने के लिए रोहतक स्थित पीजीआई एवं दिल्ली स्थित सफदरजंग अस्पताल जाना पड़ता है। ऐसे कैंसर पीड़ितों की सुविधा के लिए राज्य सरकार ने हरियाणा रोडवेज में मुफ्त सफर सेवा देने की योजना तैयार की थी। इसके तहत कैंसर पीड़ितों के बस पास बनाने शुरू किए गए है। एसडीएम चिनार चहल का कहना है कि बस पास बनवाने के लिए कैंसर पीड़ित को अपना उपचार कार्ड, आधार कार्ड और फोटो देना जरूरी है।
अनुराग शर्मा और नंदिनी गुप्ता
Television

डांस करते हुए गिर पड़ी दुल्हन, 'ये है मोहब्बतें' के इस अभिनेता ने गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लिए फेरे

3 फरवरी 2020

