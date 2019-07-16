शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   Blue bell gets champion after defete DPS pataudi

डीपीएस पटौदी को हराकर ब्लू बेल्स स्कूल बना विजेता

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 11:06 PM IST
बास्केटबॉल खेलती छात्राएं।
बास्केटबॉल खेलती छात्राएं।
ख़बर सुनें
डीपीएस पटौदी को हराकर ब्लू बेल्स स्कूल बना विजेता
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गुरुग्राम। ताऊ देवीलाल स्टेडियम में मंगलवार से तीन दिवसीय सब-जूनियर जिला स्तरीय बास्केटबॉल प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसमें 33 टीमों ने भाग लिया, जिसमें 16 टीमें लड़कों के वर्ग और 17 टीमें लड़कियों के वर्ग में खेल रही हैं। पहले दिन लड़कों के वर्ग में पहला मुकाबला सेक्टर-4 स्थित ब्लू बेल्स स्कूल और डीपीएस पटौदी के मध्य खेला गया। जिसमें ब्लू बेल्स स्कूल ने 20-08 के अंतर से जीत हासिल की। दूसरे मैच में सेक्टर-4 स्थित सीसीए स्कूल ने सेक्टर-10 स्थित ब्लू बेल्स स्कूल को 24-20 के अंतर हराया। तीसरे मैच में प्रिजिडियम स्कूल ने स्कॉटिश हाईस्कूल को 15-14 से मात दी। वहीं लड़कियों के वर्ग में पहले मैच में कर्मभूमि अकादमी ने शालोमहिल्स स्कूल को 36-14 के अंतर से, दूसरे मैच में शिक्षांतर स्कूल ने सीबीए अकादमी को 24-12 के अंतर से और तीसरे मैच में मास्टर्स अकादमी ने सेक्टर-46 एमिटी स्कूल को 20-13 के अंतर से हराया।

Recommended

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

16 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

B'day Spl: पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद अपनाया अलग धर्म

16 जुलाई 2019

Aamna Sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
Bollywood

B'day Spl: पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद अपनाया अलग धर्म

16 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

'बैडमैन' के साथ कटरीना ने दो घंटे तक की थी लिपलॉक सीन की प्रैक्टिस, बाद में हुई कंट्रोवर्सी

16 जुलाई 2019

कटरीना कैफ
कटरीना कैफ
सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

'बैडमैन' के साथ कटरीना ने दो घंटे तक की थी लिपलॉक सीन की प्रैक्टिस, बाद में हुई कंट्रोवर्सी

16 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Lunar Eclipse 2019 july 16 Sutak start in india these doing unlucky 
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2019: देश में लग गया है सूतक काल, इस दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम

16 जुलाई 2019

chandra grahan 2019
Astrology

Chandra Grahan 2019 : आज चंद्रग्रहण के दोष से बचने के लिए 12 राशियों को करने होंगे ये उपाय

16 जुलाई 2019

big decisions himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla on 16 july
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट ने हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिया तोहफा, जानिए 20 बड़े फैसले

16 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
विज्ञापन
sports
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राज्यसभा में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पांच विधेयकों को राज्यसभा में रोकने के लिए संयुक्त रणनीति बना रहा विपक्ष

16 जुलाई 2019

Scar in The Lion King
Bollywood

गब्बर सिंह से थानोस तक, ये हैं फिल्मी दुनिया के 5 विलेन, अब होगी सबसे बड़े विलेन स्कार की एंट्री

16 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

शादी के डेढ़ साल बाद अनुष्का ने खोला सीक्रेट, इंटरव्यू में बताया क्यों की थी कम उम्र में शादी?

16 जुलाई 2019

NIA arrests 14 people suspected of attempting to set up terror group in Tamil Nadu
India News

तमिलनाडु में आतंकी गुट खड़ा करने की कोशिश नाकाम, एनआईए ने 14 संदिग्धों को किया गिरफ्तार

16 जुलाई 2019

bigg boss
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13 के पहले कंटेस्टेंट का नाम आया सामने, बेटी बन गई हीरोइन खुद चला रहे रेस्त्रां

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
deepika padukone, arunima ghosh, shilpa shinde
Bollywood

किसी को रेप तो किसी को मिल चुकी मर्डर की धमकी, इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया था मुंहतोड़ जवाब

16 जुलाई 2019

nawwab shah
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस पूजा का पति बनने के 10 दिन बाद नवाब शाह ने खोला सीक्रेट वेडिंग का असली सच

16 जुलाई 2019

Jackie Shroff
Bollywood

'वॉर' का टीजर देख भावुक हुए जैकी, बताया- 3 साल के टाइगर को कैसे संभालते थे ऋतिक

16 जुलाई 2019

arunima ghosh
Bollywood

फेक अकाउंट बना एक्ट्रेस के लिए भद्दे कमेंट लिख रहा था शख्स, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

16 जुलाई 2019

स्मारक
Lucknow

स्मारक घोटाला : पूर्व आईएएस अफसर समेत 39 पर चलेगा केस, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: सिग्नल दिक्कत ने थामे मेट्रो के पहिए, येलो लाइन पर परेशान रहे यात्री

सिग्नल में दिक्कत के कारण मंगलवार शाम को दिल्ली मेट्रो की येलो लाइन के पहिएं थम गए। पीक ऑवर्स होने के कारण गुरुग्राम के हुडा सिटी मेट्रो से लेकर गुरु द्रोणाचार्य मेट्रो स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की भीड़ लग गई।

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Nigerian accused of living with his girlfriend for 6 months
Gurugram

6 माह से अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ रह रहा था आरोपी नाइजीरियन

16 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम के पुराने नगर निगम कार्यालय में अवैध निर्माण की शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे आचार्यपुरी निवासी
Gurugram

अवैध भवन निर्माण में ले रहे लाखों की रिश्वत

16 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम के सेक्टर-51 में पाइप लाइन से बहकर बर्बाद होता पीने का पानी
Gurugram

पानी की लाइन लीक, लाखों लीटर पानी बहा

16 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम में अचानक हुई तेज बारिश से भागकर बचने की कोशिश करती युवतियां
Gurugram

उमस से बेहाल शहरवासियों को बारिश से मिली राहत

16 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सुबह सैर पर गई थी युवती, बदमाशों ने बाइक रोक कर टाइम पूछा और चेन लूट कर भाग गए

16 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम नगर निगम कार्यालय में जल शक्ति अभियान की प्रगति समीक्षा बैठक करते हुए अधिकारी।
Gurugram

शहर में अवैध बोरवैल को नगर निगम करेगा सील

15 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम में दिनभर बादल छाए रहने के बाद सोमवार शाम को बारिश में जाते हुए महिलाएं।
Gurugram

मसलाधार बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, लोगों को मिली गर्मी से राहत

15 जुलाई 2019

एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई के लिए छात्रा ने रची साजिश
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई के लिए नर्स ने रची एक करोड़ की रंगदारी की साजिश

12 जुलाई 2019

फर्रुखनगर के सुल्तानपुर मोड पर लूट की घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम।
Gurugram

फर्रुखनगर-सुल्तानपुर मोड पर बिनौला व्यापारी से 50 हजार लूटे

15 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

विंक गर्ल ने खोले श्रीदेवी बंगलो के राज, अमर उजाला के कैमरे से देखिए इस फिल्म की शूटिंग

विंक गर्ल ने खोले श्रीदेवी बंगलो के राज। अमर उजाला के कैमरे से देखिए इस फिल्म की शूटिंग।

16 जुलाई 2019

राज्यपाल 1:48

छत्तीसगढ़ और आंध्र प्रदेश को मिले नए राज्यपाल, अनुसुइया उइके और विश्वभूषण हरिचंदन बनाए गए राज्यपाल

16 जुलाई 2019

उमेश 1:20

बरेली: भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाते हुए मेयर ने की अभद्रता, अधिकारी ने दर्ज कराया मामला

16 जुलाई 2019

स्वतंत्र देव 3:19

यूपी भाजपा को मिला नया अध्यक्ष, योगी सरकार में मंत्री स्वतंत्र देव सिंह को मिली जिम्मेदारी

16 जुलाई 2019

इंदौर 1:04

इंदौर के ग्रीन बेल्ट पर बनी 4 मंजिला बिल्डिंग को नगर निगम ने किया ध्वस्त

16 जुलाई 2019

Related

auto drivers was influnced gurgaman bus seva, bus driverfile case
Gurugram

गुरुगमन सेवा को प्रभावित करने वाले ऑटो चालकों पर केस, चालक सम्मानित

14 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाड़ियों की तेज रफ्तार ने ली मासूम की जान, पहले बाइक ने मारी टक्कर, फिर कार ने कुचला

11 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम मंडलायुक्त अशोक सांगवान कार्यालय में स्टॉर्म वॉटर ड्रेनेज को लेकर बैठक करते हुए।
Gurugram

बारिश के दौरान नहीं हो जलभराव और यातायात जाम

15 जुलाई 2019

gurugrambus station longing for features
Gurugram

मूलभूत सुविधाओं को तरस रहा गुरुग्राम का अंतरराज्जीय बस अड्डा...खबर का जोड़

14 जुलाई 2019

बवाल के बाद दिन में खींची गई मौके की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: आग लगने से बवाल, देरी से पहुंची दमकल टीम तो गुस्साए लोगों ने की मारपीट व पथराव

12 जुलाई 2019

forced to live a narcotic life
Gurugram

नरकीय जीवन जीने को मजबूर है कादीपुर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के लोग

14 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited