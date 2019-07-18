शहर चुनें

तेज रफ्तार वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 11:18 PM IST
तेज रफ्तार वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत
फर्रुखनगर। केएमपी के समीप फर्रुखनगर-गुरुग्राम स्टेट हाईवे पर बृहस्पतिवार सुबह तेज रफ्तार अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक सवार युवक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद आरोपी चालक मौके से फरार हो गए। हादसे के बाद युवक को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना के बाद फर्रुखनगर थाना पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि फर्रुखनगर के वार्ड नंबर-13 खुर्रमपुर गेट निवासी धर्मेंद्र उर्फ मोनू गुरुग्राम की एक निजी कंपनी में कार्यरत था। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह करीब छह बजे वह कंपनी में जाने के लिए बाइक से निकला। केएमपी के नजदीक अज्ञात वाहन ने पीछे से उसे टक्कर मार दी। पुलिस ने बड़े भाई अशोक कुमार के बयान पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

