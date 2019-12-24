शहर चुनें

एक्सप्रेसवे पर टकराई गाडिय़ां, लगा 2 किमी लंबा जाम

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 01:09 AM IST
गुरुग्राम। जयपुर से दिल्ली की तरफ सोमवार दोपहर को दो गाड़ियां आपस में टकरा गई। गाड़ियों की हुई टक्कर के कारण एक्सप्रेसवे पर जाम लग गया। करीब 2 किलोमीटर लंबे जाम से वाहन चालकों को एक घंटे तक जूझना पड़ा। सूचना मिलते ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जाम खुलवाया। यातायात निरीक्षक राजेश कुमार ने बताया दोनों वाहन चालकों में बहस के कारण जाम की स्थिति बन गई थी जिसे खुलवा दिया गया।
सोमवार दोपहर करीब सवा 2 बजे इफको चौक के पास एक्सप्रेसवे पर पोलो व एक अन्य गाड़ी आपस में टकरा गई। घटना के कारण दोनों वाहन चालकों ने एक्सप्रेसवे पर ही गाड़ी रोक दी। इस कारण एक्सप्रेसवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार थम गई। देखते ही देखते यहां जाम लगने लगा। 15 मिनट में यह जाम करीब दो किलोमीटर तक पहुंच गया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए वाहनों को एक्सप्रेसवे से साइड करवाकर जाम खुलवाया।
