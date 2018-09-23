शहर चुनें

नगर निगम टीम ने राहगिरी में दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 05:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राहगीरी में पॉलिथीन मुक्त गुरुग्राम का संदेश
-स्वच्छता शपथ दिलाने के साथ ही कपड़े के थैले किए गए वितरित
गुरुग्राम। स्वच्छता ही सेवा अभियान के तहत रविवार को नगर निगम ने सेक्टर-50 में राहगीरी कार्यक्रम में स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया। कार्यक्रम में सड़क सुरक्षा के लिए कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक पैदल यात्रा कर गुरुग्राम पहुंचे ड्राइव स्मार्ट-ड्राइव सेफ संस्था के प्रतिनिधि सुब्रमण्यम उर्फ सुब्बू ने मौजूद लोगों को पॉलिथीन मुक्त स्वच्छ गुरुग्राम का संदेश दिया। उन्होंने नागरिकों एवं सफाई कर्मचारियों के साथ स्वयं झाडू लगाई। इसके साथ ही कहा, पॉलिथीन फ्री स्वच्छ गुरुग्राम बनाने के लिए पॉलीथीन को ना-कपड़े के थैले को हां का संकल्प लें। अगर कोई दुकानदार पॉलिथीन में सामान देता है, तो उसे ऐसा करने से मना करें। कार्यक्रम में शिक्षाविद् अनिल जेटली, नगर निगम के कार्यकारी अभियंता कुलदीप सिंह, वरिष्ठ सफाई निरीक्षक बिजेंद्र शर्मा, सफाई निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार एवं सफाई सुपरवाइजर भूपेंद्र सिंह सहित राहगीरी फाउंडेशन की प्रतिनिधि प्रियंका एवं अन्य लोगों ने स्वच्छता की शपथ ली।

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
मनोज तिवारी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए
Delhi NCR

राफेल डील: मनोज तिवारी बोले 'सोनिया-राजीव के बेटे न होते तो 40 हजार की नौकरी के लिए भी तरस जाते'

दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर राफेल सौदे मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस को हमला बोला है। मनोज तिवारी ने कहा है अगर वो राजीव गांधी और सोनिया गांधी के बेटे नहीं होते तो कोई उन्हें चालीस हजार की भी नौकरी नहीं देता।

23 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कमलनाथ बोले- गठबंधन पर बसपा से बातचीत हुई, राजभर ने कहा- अफवाह है ये

23 सितंबर 2018

दो दिन की नवजात
Chandigarh

जालंधरः नहर के किनारे झाड़ियों में रोती बिलखती मिली दो दिन की नवजात, एक कपड़ा नहीं था

23 सितंबर 2018

इसी कमरे में मिला चोकी प्रभारी का शव।
Lucknow

यूपी: श्रावस्ती में चौकी प्रभारी ने सर्विस रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

23 सितंबर 2018

Actress karishma sharma eve teasing in Dharamshala
Shimla

ईव टीजिंग का शिकार हुई ये एक्ट्रेस, ट्रिप छोड़ वापस मुंबई लौटी

23 सितंबर 2018

Elephants
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: हाथियों का आतंक जारी, 3 किसानों का घर तोड़ा, 18 खेतों की फसलों को रौंदा

23 सितंबर 2018

PIC
Shimla

छह राज्यों के पीठासीन अधिकारियों ने समझा एनईवीए

23 सितंबर 2018

manvendra singh
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह ने भाजपा का दामन छोड़ा, पार्टी में शामिल होने को बताया बड़ी भूल

23 सितंबर 2018

टीवी कलाकार अनुपम श्याम ओझा।
Agra

टीवी में कड़वी जुबान से मशहूर हुए ठाकुर सज्जन सिंह ने अब एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर कही ये बात

23 सितंबर 2018

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

राहुल अगर गांधी परिवार में पैदा न होते तो कभी सांसद नहीं बन सकते थे : डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

23 सितंबर 2018

