अगले माह में 5 कॉलोनियों को टेकओवर करेगा नगर निगम

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 04:40 PM IST
नवंबर में 5 कॉलोनियों को टेकओवर करेगा नगर निगम
गुरुग्राम। नगर निगम की ओर से नवंबर के अंत तक 5 कॉलोनियां टेकओवर की जाएंगी। इनमें पालम विहार, साउथ सिटी-1, साउथ सिटी-2 फेज-1, साउथ सिटी-2 फेज-2(निर्वाणा कंट्री) व सुशांत लोक-1 शामिल हैं। टेकओवर के बाद इनमें विकास कार्य शुरू किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए टेंडर आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।
पालम विहार में विकास कार्यों के लिए 19 करोड़ 32 लाख रुपए, साउथ सिटी-1 में 17 करोड़ 95 लाख रुपए, साउथ सिटी-2 फेज-1 के लिए 11 करोड़ 76 लाख रुपए, साउथ सिटी-2 फेज-2 (निर्वाणा कंट्री) के लिए 9 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए खर्च करने की तैयारी है। सुशांत लोक-1 में विकास कार्यों के लिए 41 करोड़ 28 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। नगर निगम आयुक्त यशपाल का कहना है कि टेकओवर करने के बाद निगम की तरफ से सभी जरूरी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएंगी, जिनमें सड़क, सीवर, पानी, ड्रेनेज, पार्कों का रखरखाव, स्ट्रीट लाइटें इत्यादि शामिल हैं। विभिन्न प्रकार की खामियों को दूर करने के बाद अब नवंबर के अंत तक निगम की सुविधाओं का लाभ मिलना शुरू हो जाएगा।

