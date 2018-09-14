शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   स्वच्छता ही सेवा अभियान में सभी नागरिक बने भागीदार : निगमायुक्त

स्वच्छता ही सेवा अभियान में सभी नागरिक बने भागीदार : निगमायुक्त

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 14 Sep 2018 06:52 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
निगम भी आज से चलाएगा स्वच्छता ही सेवा अभियान
विज्ञापन
गुरुग्राम। केंद्र सरकार ने पूरे देश में स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत 15 सितंबर से दो अक्तूबर तक स्वच्छता की सेवा अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी कड़ी में नगर निगम भी यह अभियान शुरू कर रहा है। निगम शनिवार को सेक्टर-37 स्थित औद्योगिक क्षेत्र से अभियान की शुरुआत करेगा। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार को आयुक्त यशपाल यादव ने समीक्षा की।
उन्होंने कहा कि अभियान के दौरान प्रतिदिन स्वच्छता से संबंधित अलग-अलग गतिविधियां आयोजित की जाएंगी और नागरिकों की भागीदारी से शहर को स्वच्छ बनाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा नुक्कड़ नाटकों और अन्य प्रचार माध्यमों से स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक एवं प्रेरित करने का काम अभियान के दौरान होगा। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अभियान के दौरान मलबा एवं कचरा उठाने, सड़कों के गड्ढे भरने, सीवर-पानी संबंधी शिकायतों का समाधान करने, स्ट्रीट लाइटें ठीक करने, पेड़ों की छंटाई और अतिक्रमण को हटाने संबंधी काम करवाएं। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत स्वच्छता शपथ से की जाएगी और उसके बाद उपस्थित लोगों को मोबाइल में स्वच्छता ऐप डाउनलोड करने के लिए कहा जाएगा।

Recommended

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
cashback on petrol
Tech Diary

खुशखबरी, पेट्रोल भरवाने पर मिल रहा है 40 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, यह है ऑफर

14 सितंबर 2018

Fitness

डेंगू से जुड़ी इन 5 बातों से यकीनन अनजान होंगे आप, पढ़े और संभल जाएं

14 सितंबर 2018
Fitness

डेंगू से जुड़ी इन 5 बातों से यकीनन अनजान होंगे आप, पढ़े और संभल जाएं

14 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

एक्स वाइफ मलाइका के सामने ही GF का हाथ थामे गणपति पूजा में पहुंचे अरबाज, जल्द बजने वाली है शहनाई

14 सितंबर 2018

arbaz khan
salman khan
iulia vantur
katrina kaif
Bollywood

एक्स वाइफ मलाइका के सामने ही GF का हाथ थामे गणपति पूजा में पहुंचे अरबाज, जल्द बजने वाली है शहनाई

14 सितंबर 2018

पकड़े गए आतंकी के बारे में जानकारी देती महिला
Kanpur

एयरफोर्स लिखी स्कूटी से चलता था आतंकी, महिला ने बताई बेहद अहम बातें, कमरे में मिली ये चीजें

14 सितंबर 2018

वसीम जाफर
Cricket News

40 वर्षीय वसीम जाफर की 4 साल बाद वन-डे टीम में वापसी, चयन पर हुआ जमकर बवाल

13 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ा खतरा हैं पाकिस्तान के ये 6 खिलाड़ी

14 सितंबर 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
शोएब मलिक
fakhar zaman
बाबर आजम
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ा खतरा हैं पाकिस्तान के ये 6 खिलाड़ी

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

aayush sharma
Bollywood

सलमान के जीजा ने इशारो-इशारों में कटरीना कैफ को लेकर कह दी बड़ी बात, कुछ तो खिचड़ी पक रही है...

14 सितंबर 2018

ekta and hina
Television

टीवी की दुनिया की सबसे स्टाइलिश विलेन बनेंगी इस बार की कमोलिका, एकता कपूर ने खुद किया खुलासा

14 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

हिंदी के दम पर सफल हुईं ये 5 हास्य फिल्में, आज भी देख लो तो हंस-हंसकर दुख जाएंगे गाल

14 सितंबर 2018

dhoom
Bollywood

'जेम्स बॉन्ड 'की तरह बनने जा रही 'धूम 4', भाई के बाद आदित्य चोपड़ा ने अभिषेक बच्चन का भी काटा पत्ता

14 सितंबर 2018

Manmarziyaan
Movie Review

Movie Review: नई पीढ़ी की 'मनमर्जियां' है अनुराग कश्यप की फिल्म

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
kaun banega crorepati
Television

'नागिन' के आगे टिक नहीं पाए अमिताभ बच्चन, टीआरपी लिस्ट में औंधे मुंह गिरा 'केबीसी 10'

14 सितंबर 2018

Imran Khan
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से सुपरस्टार बन गया था आमिर खान का भतीजा, इस वजह से एक्टिंग से कर लिया किनारा

14 सितंबर 2018

rk studio
Bollywood

VIDEO: अब RK Studio में कभी नहीं आएंगे गणपति बप्पा, आखिरी बार आरती करते हुए रो पड़े रणधीर कपूर

14 सितंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

'भारत' छोड़ने के बाद खतरे में है प्रियंका का करियर, कमबैक से पहले बॉलीवुड में लग सकता है ब्रेक

14 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी पर अंबानी के घर सजा सितारों का मेला, एक छत के नीचे फिर साथ दिखे अमिताभ-रेखा

14 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

vehicles not having high security number plates after 13 october owner could go jail
Delhi NCR

अगर आपकी गाड़ी में नहीं लगी ऐसी नंबर प्लेट तो 13 अक्तूबर के बाद हो सकती है जेल

क्या आपने उसपर हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट लगवाया है? अगर लगवा लिया है तो ठीक है और नहीं लगवाया तो आपकी शामत है। नंबर प्लेट न लगवाने के लिए आपको जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है।

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
PM in Indore
Madhya Pradesh

बोहरा के अलावा इन-इन मस्जिदों का दौरा कर चुके हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

14 सितंबर 2018

मध्य प्रदेश के सागर में चोरी के आरोपी को घसीट कर ले जाती पुलिस।
Madhya Pradesh

चोर के बाल पकड़कर घसीटते ले गई मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस, वीडियो वायरल

14 सितंबर 2018

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravan released from prison
Lucknow

भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर 'रावण' की आधी रात को हुई रिहाई, भाजपा के खिलाफ किया जंग का एलान

14 सितंबर 2018

PIC
Shimla

सड़कों की खस्ता हालत पर सीएम ने लगाई अफसरों की क्लास

14 सितंबर 2018

आर के पचौरी
Delhi NCR

पूर्व टेरी प्रमुख आरके पचौरी के खिलाफ तय होगा छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, अदालत ने दिए आदेश

14 सितंबर 2018

भोपाल की बरकतउल्लाह यूनिवर्सिटी से मिलेगा प्रमाण पत्र
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल की यह यूनिवर्सिटी तीन महीने में बनाएगी आदर्श बहू, मिलेगा प्रमाण पत्र

14 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑनलाइन कंपनी की डायरेक्टर को मिली धमकी, आरोपी ने मैसेज कर एक रात के लिए बुलाया अपने पास

14 सितंबर 2018

वोहरा समुदाय के धर्मगुरु सैयदना मुफद्दल सैफुद्दीन के साथ पीएम मोदी
Madhya Pradesh

पीएम मोदी ने कहा अशरा मुबारक, सबको साथ लेकर चलता है बोहरा समाज

14 सितंबर 2018

रोडवेज के रंग में डग्गामार बस
Agra

परिहवन निगम को रोज लग रही लाखों की चपत, रोडवेज के रंग में हो रहा ये 'खेल'

14 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

गुड़गांव जमीन सौदा मामला: हुड्डा ने कहा, ये है षड्यंत्र!

गुड़गांव जमीन सौदा मामले में हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ दर्ज की गई एफआईआर राजनीति से प्रेरित षड्यंत्र है और जनता सब जानती है कि कौन किसके खिलाफ क्या कर रहा है।

2 सितंबर 2018

खट्टर 00:01:09

राबर्ट्र वाड्रा मामले पर सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर का बड़ा बयान, बोले दोषियों को मिलेगी सजा

2 सितंबर 2018

मनोहर लाल खट्टर 1:05

VIDEO: सार्वजनिक रूप से लताड़े गए सीएम खट्टर

28 मई 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

सोशल मीडिया 3:26

सावधान मैडम! कहीं आपकी इंस्टा पिक का भी ऐसा ही गलत इस्तेमाल तो नहीं हो रहा?

1 मई 2018

Related

world music festival started in manali
Shimla

वर्ल्ड म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल में विदेशी कलाकारों ने मचाया धमाल

14 सितंबर 2018

atal bihari vajpayee Adopted daughter namita bhattacharya return to delhi
Shimla

मनाली में अटल की अस्थियां विसर्जित कर दिल्ली लौटीं नमिता

14 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chhattisgarh

रायपुर : जब हाथों में तीर-कमान लेकर सीएम से मिलने पहुंचे आदिवासी 

14 सितंबर 2018

चुनाव आयोग
Rajasthan

दो से तीन बार हार चुकी सीटों पर कांग्रेस ने बदली रणनीति, युवा और महिलाओं को मौका

14 सितंबर 2018

pharmasist suspend in tgt pgt paper leak case
Varanasi

टीजीटी- पीजीटी पेपर आउट मामले का भदोही से जुड़ा तार, फार्मासिस्ट निलंबित

14 सितंबर 2018

OP SINGH UP DGP
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: दौरे पर आए डीजीपी को दारोगा-सिपाही ने नहीं पहचाना,कहा- आप अपना काम करिए

13 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.