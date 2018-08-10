शहर चुनें

सेंट जेवियर्स स्कूल में जेविनियम उत्सव का आयोजन

Fri, 10 Aug 2018
स्कूल में जेविनियम उत्सव का आयोजन
गुरुग्राम। सेंट जेवियर्स स्कूल में जेविनियम नामक उत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। सात से दस अगस्त तक चले इस चार दिवसीय कार्यक्रम में दिल्ली व एनसीआर के 28 स्कूलों ने यहां आयोजित विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लिया। उत्सव के अंत में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले ब्लू बेल्स प्रिपरेटरी स्कूल को ओवर ऑल ट्रॉफी मिली। अन्य स्कूलों के बच्चों ने भी प्रतियोगिताओं में पुरस्कार हासिल किए। इस उत्सव की थीम अराउंड द वर्ल्ड रखी गई थी।
उत्सव के दौरान विद्यार्थियों के लिए रैंप वॉक, ग्रुप डांस, क्राफ्ट आर्ट, फिटनेस, संगीत, स्पीच, एक्टिंग व स्ट्रीट प्ले जैसी कई प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित की गईं। इस दौरान रैंप वॉक में बच्चों ने दर्शकों का दिल जीत लिया।

PM Modi doesn't utter a word when girls are raped says rahul gandhi
Chhattisgarh

राफेल सौदा ‘‘अब तक का सबसे बड़ा’’ रक्षा घोटाला: राहुल गांधी

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आज राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे को देश का ‘‘अब तक का सबसे बड़ा’’ रक्षा घोटाला करार देते हुए इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।

10 अगस्त 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

जेल में बंद चंद्रशेखर उर्फ रावण से मिलना चाहते थे सीएम केजरीवाल, योगी सरकार ने कहा-'नो'

10 अगस्त 2018

Differently-abled girl raped at a Bhopal shelter home, accused sent to two-day police remand
Madhya Pradesh

हॉस्टल की कई दिव्यांग छात्राओं से रेप का मामला, दो दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर आरोपी

10 अगस्त 2018

Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan government renames villages with Muslim names
Rajasthan

राजे सरकार ने बदल दिए 8 गांवों के ‘मुस्लिम नाम’, कांग्रेस बोली- वोट बटोरना चाहती है भाजपा  

10 अगस्त 2018

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सोलन आए नहीं किया अस्पताल का दौरा
Solan

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सोलन आए नहीं किया अस्पताल का दौरा

10 अगस्त 2018

bjp president amit shah will visit himachal on august 16
Shimla

इस दिन हिमाचल आएंगे भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह

10 अगस्त 2018

हादसे के बाद की तस्वीर
Agra

दर्दनाक: घेवर बनाते वक्त सिलेंडर में लगी आग, जिंदा जला कारीगर, पांच लोग झुलसे

10 अगस्त 2018

Surya Grahan
Delhi NCR

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018: यह है साल का आखिरी ग्रहण, इससे जुड़ी हैं ये मान्यताएं

10 अगस्त 2018

shimla mp virendra kashyap statement in lok sabha
Shimla

दिल्ली की प्यास बुझाने के लिए रेणुका में बनेगा बांध

10 अगस्त 2018

मृतक के पिता और चाचा रोते हुए, नीचे मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

राज्यसभा में गूंजा दलित युवक की हत्या का मामला, सपा नेता ने जोरशोर से उठाया यह मुद्दा

10 अगस्त 2018

