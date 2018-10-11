शहर चुनें

डिवाइन क्रिकेट अकादमी 4 विकेट से जीता

Thu, 11 Oct 2018
ख़बर सुनें
डिवाइन अकादमी 4 विकेट से जीती
गुरुग्राम। प्रथम एसएल मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे मुकाबले में डिवाइन क्रिकेट अकादमी ने शानदार खेल दिखाते हुए आरजीसीए को चार विकेट से हराया।
द्रोणा पब्लिक स्कूल के मैदान में बृहस्पतिवार को हुए मुकाबले में टॉस जीतकर आरजीसीए ने पहले बल्लेबाजी की। निर्धारित 35 ओवर के मुकाबले में 9 विकेट खोकर 121 रन बनाए। हर्षित ने 28 रन, वशिष्ठ ने 21 रन की पारी खेली। गेंदबाजी में डिवाइन की ओर से गेंदबाज कार्तिक और मनजीत ने दो-दो विकेट झटके। जवाब में खेलने उतरी डिवाइन की टीम ने आसानी से 28 ओवर में छह विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। टीम की ओर से हरजीत ने नाबाद 47 रन जबकि कार्तिक ने 30 रनों का योगदान दिया। वंश को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
गुरुग्राम विजिलेंस द्वारा रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया एएसआई
Gurugram

रिश्वत लेते दो पुलिसकर्मियों को विजिलेंस ने किया गिरफ्तार

राज्य सतर्कता ब्यूरो ने मंगलवार को दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर छापामारी कर रिश्वत लेते एएसआई व हेड कांस्टेबल को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया। सतर्कता ब्यूरो ने यह कार्रवाई दो लोगों की अलग-अलग शिकायत पर ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में की।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Gurugram

एमडीयू के छात्रसंघ चुनाव का शेड्यूल हुआ जारी

10 अक्टूबर 2018

नाबालिग से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार
Gurugram

नाबालिग से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Terror funding case: NIA investigate Network linked to mohammad salman
Delhi NCR

टेरर फंडिंग: एनआईए के रडार पर सलमान से जुड़े नेटवर्क, चलाए जा रहे सर्च ऑपरेशन

7 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम मोदी
Gurugram

पीएम-जय के तहत जिले में भर्ती हुआ पहला लाभार्थी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Gurugram

आपसी कहासुनी के बाद बहन ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की

7 अक्टूबर 2018

टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई बुधवार को
Gurugram

टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई बुधवार को

8 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Gurugram

डिप्थीरिया संदिग्ध चार वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत, दूसरे में हुई पुष्टि

9 अक्टूबर 2018

आशा वर्कर से मारपीट के विरोध में किया धरना प्रदर्शन
Gurugram

आशा वर्कर से मारपीट के विरोध में किया धरना प्रदर्शन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव की तिथि जल्द घोषित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार
Gurugram

चुनाव की तिथि जल्द घोषित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार

8 अक्टूबर 2018

