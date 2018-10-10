शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   छात्रसंघ चुनाव का शेड्यूल हुआ जारी

छात्रसंघ चुनाव का शेड्यूल हुआ जारी

Noida Bureau Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 11:40 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
छात्रसंघ चुनाव का शेड्यूल जारी
विज्ञापन
गुरुग्राम। हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा 17 अक्टूबर को निर्धारित छात्र संघ चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार को महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय ने विश्वविद्यालय के शैक्षणिक विभाग और कॉलेजों के लिए शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया। यूनिवर्सिटी ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा गठित प्रो. टंकेश्वर कुमार समिति के दिशा-निर्देश के आधार पर चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। बैठक के दौरान चुनाव शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया।
शेड्यूल के तहत 11 अक्तबूर को कक्षा के अनुसार वोटर लिस्ट जारी होगी। 12 अक्तूबर को सीआर के लिए नामित विद्यार्थियों को नामांकन के लिए आमंत्रित किया जाएगा। 12 अक्तूबर को नामांकन फॉर्म भरने होंगे। 13 अक्तूबर को उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी होगी। वहीं 13 अक्तूबर को ही आपत्ति प्रस्तुत करनी होगी। 14 अक्तबूर को सुरक्षा नामांकन पेपर, नामांकन प्रक्रिया से बाहर होने की प्रक्रिया के साथ ही उम्मीदवारों की अंतिम सूची जारी की जाएगी। 17 अक्तूबर को दोपहर 12 बजे सीआर के लिए वोटिंग होगी। दोपहर एक बजे चुनाव के परिणाम की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी।

Recommended

ड्रोन से की जा रही घटनास्थल की निगरानी
Lucknow

रेल हादसा: लापरवाही का दोषी पाए जाने पर एएसएम निलंबित, मृतकों में पांच बिहार के

10 अक्टूबर 2018

train derailed
Lucknow

रायबरेली में सुबह-सुबह हुआ बड़ा रेल हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Dog Bear
Bizarre News

कुत्ता समझ कर पाल रहे थे घर में, सच्चाई सामने आई तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Haunted Places: most haunted hotels and Places in India
Supernatural Stories

भारत के इन 7 होटलों में है भूतों का बसेरा फिर भी लोग जाना करते हैं पसंद

10 अक्टूबर 2018

मौके पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
Chandigarh

जालंधर के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज से तीन कश्मीरी आतंकी गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

कैलाश खेर पर एक और सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, सिंगर बोली- 'मेरी टांगों पर हाथ रखकर...'

10 अक्टूबर 2018

kailash kher
sona mahapatra
kailash kher
Kailash Kher
Bollywood

कैलाश खेर पर एक और सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप, सिंगर बोली- 'मेरी टांगों पर हाथ रखकर...'

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

माता वैष्णो देवी यात्रा
Jammu

इस नवरात्रि पर जानें, माता वैष्णो देवी के मंदिर से जुड़े ये पांच रहस्य

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Asim Munir
Pakistan

अब ये बने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के नए प्रमुख

10 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol
Auto News

यहां पेट्रोल मिलता है 2 रुपये लीटर, आप भी समझ लें पेट्रोल का गणित

10 अक्टूबर 2018

floating markets
India News

दुनिया के इन देशों में पानी पर तैरता है बाजार, भारत भी नहीं है पीछे

10 अक्टूबर 2018

sensex up by 461 points on closing, gold price soars by 200 rupees
Bazar

शेयर बाजार ने लिया तेजी का यू टर्न, 200 रुपये बढ़ी सोने की कीमतें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Milk
India News

क्या दूध पीने से बच्चों के 'सेक्सुअल ऑर्गन्स' में हो रहा असामान्य विकास? 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Weird Breakfast
Weird Stories

पसंद किया जाता है अजीबोगरीब खाना लेकिन इन 5 डिशेज के पास मुश्किल है जाना, पढ़ें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

train derailed
Lucknow

रायबरेली में सुबह-सुबह हुआ बड़ा रेल हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri
Festivals

नवरात्रि 2018 : इस सरल मंत्र और पूजन विधि से कलश बिठाने पर मिलेगा माता का आशीर्वाद

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'मी टू' अभियान सही लेकिन और भी हो सकते हैं इसके पहलू

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Amazon

Most Read

गुरुग्राम विजिलेंस द्वारा रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया एएसआई
Gurugram

रिश्वत लेते दो पुलिसकर्मियों को विजिलेंस ने किया गिरफ्तार

राज्य सतर्कता ब्यूरो ने मंगलवार को दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर छापामारी कर रिश्वत लेते एएसआई व हेड कांस्टेबल को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया। सतर्कता ब्यूरो ने यह कार्रवाई दो लोगों की अलग-अलग शिकायत पर ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में की।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
नाबालिग से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार
Gurugram

नाबालिग से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम-जय के तहत जिले में भर्ती हुआ पहला लाभार्थी
Gurugram

पीएम-जय के तहत जिले में भर्ती हुआ पहला लाभार्थी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Terror funding case: NIA investigate Network linked to mohammad salman
Delhi NCR

टेरर फंडिंग: एनआईए के रडार पर सलमान से जुड़े नेटवर्क, चलाए जा रहे सर्च ऑपरेशन

7 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Gurugram

आपसी कहासुनी के बाद बहन ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की

7 अक्टूबर 2018

टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई बुधवार को
Gurugram

टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई बुधवार को

8 अक्टूबर 2018

डिप्थीरिया संदिग्ध चार वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत, दूसरे में हुई पुष्टि
Gurugram

डिप्थीरिया संदिग्ध चार वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत, दूसरे में हुई पुष्टि

9 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव की तिथि जल्द घोषित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार
Gurugram

चुनाव की तिथि जल्द घोषित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आशा वर्कर से मारपीट के विरोध में किया धरना प्रदर्शन
Gurugram

आशा वर्कर से मारपीट के विरोध में किया धरना प्रदर्शन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Gurugram

चुनावी मोड में सरकार, सीडी से उपलब्धियों का बखान

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

गुड़गांव जमीन सौदा मामला: हुड्डा ने कहा, ये है षड्यंत्र!

गुड़गांव जमीन सौदा मामले में हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ दर्ज की गई एफआईआर राजनीति से प्रेरित षड्यंत्र है और जनता सब जानती है कि कौन किसके खिलाफ क्या कर रहा है।

2 सितंबर 2018

खट्टर 00:01:09

राबर्ट्र वाड्रा मामले पर सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर का बड़ा बयान, बोले दोषियों को मिलेगी सजा

2 सितंबर 2018

मनोहर लाल खट्टर 1:05

VIDEO: सार्वजनिक रूप से लताड़े गए सीएम खट्टर

28 मई 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

सोशल मीडिया 3:26

सावधान मैडम! कहीं आपकी इंस्टा पिक का भी ऐसा ही गलत इस्तेमाल तो नहीं हो रहा?

1 मई 2018

Related

बढ़े हुए मुआवजे के ब्याज पर अब नहीं लगेगा आयकर
Gurugram

बढ़े हुए मुआवजे के ब्याज पर अब नहीं लगेगा आयकर

7 अक्टूबर 2018

एक महीने के भीतर बिल्डर करें सड़कें दुरूस्त
Gurugram

एक महीने के भीतर बिल्डर करें सड़कें दुरूस्त

7 अक्टूबर 2018

अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग के आवेदनके लिए निगम कार्यालय में उमड़ी भीड़
Gurugram

अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग के आवेदनके लिए निगम कार्यालय में उमड़ी भीड़

4 अक्टूबर 2018

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या का मामला दर्ज
Gurugram

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या का मामला दर्ज

7 अक्टूबर 2018

हास्य नाटक सस्ते जहाज का सपना का हुआ मंचन
Gurugram

हास्य नाटक सस्ते जहाज का सपना का हुआ मंचन

7 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर निगम लगाएगा अंसल प्लाजा में व्यवसायिक लाइसेंस कैंप
Gurugram

नगर निगम लगाएगा अंसल प्लाजा में व्यवसायिक लाइसेंस कैंप

4 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.