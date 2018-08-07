शहर चुनें

गांव कासन में 35 पैसे प्रति लीटर में मिलेगा एटीएम से पानी

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 09:00 PM IST
35 पैसे प्रति लीटर मिलेगा एटीएम से पानी
गुरुग्राम। आईएमटी मानेसर सेक्टर-8 स्थित मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया लिमिटेड कंपनी मानेसर के गांव कासन में वाटर एटीएम का उद्घाटन कर पानी की गुणवत्ता की समस्या को हल किया है। इससे ग्रामीणों को स्वच्छ पेयजल मात्र 35 पैसे प्रति लीटर उपलब्ध होगा। वाटर एटीएम के लिए जमीन कासन ग्राम पंचायत ने मुहैया कराई है। पंचायत ही बिजली बिल भरेगी। वाटर एटीएम की 10 स्टेज से युक्त पराबैंगनी किरण वाली फिल्टर तकनीक सुनिश्चित की है।
मारुति सुजुकी के सीनियर एडवाइजर (विजिलेंस) ले. जनरल दुष्यंत सिंह चौहान ने ग्राम पंचायत एवं समुदाय के बुजुर्गों की मौजूदगी में वाटर एटीएम ग्रामीणों को समर्पित किया। वहीं वाटर लाइफ इंडिया 10 सालों तक प्लांट का रखरखाव व संचालन करेगी। वाटर एटीएम परियोजना के लिए मारुति सुजुकी के टेक्नोलॉजी पार्टनर वाटर लाइफ द्वारा किए सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार, गांवों में पेयजल की गुणवत्ता में कई तरह की विसंगतियां पाई गई हैं। पानी का पीएच व टीडीएस भी सामान्य सीमा से अधिक है। जल संग्रहण में साफ सफाई की भारी कमी थी। ब्यूरो

