शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   दुर्गा पूजा की तैयारी हुई तेज

दुर्गा पूजा की तैयारी हुई तेज

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 05:32 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दुर्गा पूजा की तैयारी ने पकड़ी रफ्तार
विज्ञापन
गुरुग्राम। शहर में इन दिनों दुर्गा पूजा की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। पूजा का आयोजन करने वाली सभी समितियां पंडाल को भव्य रूप देने में जुटी हैं।
दुर्गा पूजा शुरू होने में अब बस कुछ ही दिन बाकी हैं। ऐसे में पंडाल और मूर्तियां बनाने का काम भी रफ्तार से चल रहा है। पंडाल को आकर्षक और कुछ अलग बनाने के लिए कोलकाता के मंदिर की डिजाइन दी जा रही है।

महंगाई का है असर
पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार पूजा आयोजित करने का खर्च भी काफी बढ़ गया है। सेक्टर-9 में पूजा आयोजित करने वाले विशेष चंद्रा ने बताया कि महंगाई की वजह से पंडाल निर्माण, सजावट सहित कई चीजों पर करीब 30 प्रतिशत तक खर्च बढ़ गया है। महंगाई की वजह से पंडाल, मूर्तियां और सजावट सभी पर आने वाले खर्च में अच्छा खासा इजाफा हुआ है।

Recommended

Fashion street

युविका चौधरी ने मेहंंदी की रस्म के लिए किया आलिया भट्ट को कॉपी, यकीन नहीं तो खुद देख लीजिए तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

yuvika chaudhary
yuvika chaudhary
yuvika chaudhary prince narula
yuvika chaudhary prince narula
Fashion street

युविका चौधरी ने मेहंंदी की रस्म के लिए किया आलिया भट्ट को कॉपी, यकीन नहीं तो खुद देख लीजिए तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर में जमकर बवाल, सीओ की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ और 5 पुलिसकर्मी घायल, देखें तस्वीरें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

जानिए बिग बॉस-12 के घर में कौन करता है कितने घंटे मेकअप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

TV Show
bigg boss
bigg boss
bigg boss
Bollywood

जानिए बिग बॉस-12 के घर में कौन करता है कितने घंटे मेकअप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Relationship

नवरात्र के दौरान पति-पत्नी को क्यों नहीं आना चाहिए एक दूसरे के करीब

12 अक्टूबर 2018
Relationship

नवरात्र के दौरान पति-पत्नी को क्यों नहीं आना चाहिए एक दूसरे के करीब

12 अक्टूबर 2018

साजिद खान
Bollywood

#MeToo: साजिद खान ने छोड़ी 'हाउसफुल 4', अक्षय कुमार ने भी लिया बड़ा फैसला

12 अक्टूबर 2018

no internet
Tech Diary

अगले 48 घंटों तक बंद रह सकता है इंटरनेट लेकिन विशेषज्ञों में है मतभेद

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

लक्जरी कार नहीं लोकल ट्रेन में सफर करता है टीम इंडिया का यह भविष्य, आज विंडीज के खिलाफ किया डेब्यू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

story of mannan wani who caught road to terrorism
India News

पढ़िए, किताबें छोड़ बंदूक पकड़ने वाले रिसर्च स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी का हमजा भाई बनने का सफर...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Governor said, it is very important to kill terrorism rather than terrorists
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राज्यपाल ने कहा- आतंकवादियों के बजाय आतंकवाद को मारना बेहद जरूरी

12 अक्टूबर 2018

special train will be operated from allahabad on diwali
National

दीवाली पर भीड़ से निपटने के लिए इलाहाबाद से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

12 अक्टूबर 2018

judge of pakistan highcourt disissed who unrevealed ISI
Pakistan

आईएसआई की पोल खोलने वाला पाक हाईकोर्ट का जज बर्खास्त

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi government over Rafale deal
India News

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे में बैकफुट पर क्यों है मोदी सरकार?

11 अक्टूबर 2018

indian passport
India News

इस देश का पासपोर्ट है दुनिया में 'सबसे ताकतवर', जानिए क्या है भारत की रैंकिंग

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आरबीआई का निर्णय करेगा फेस्टिव सीजन फीका
Personal Finance

4 दिन बाद बंद हो जाएंगे 90 करोड़ डेबिट कार्ड, फेस्टिव सीजन में होगी कैश की किल्लत

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Flipkart Debit Card emi offers
Tip of the Day

अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट सेल: डेबिट कार्ड पर EMI कैसे लें, एक-एक स्टेप में समझें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

updating date of birth, address in aadhaar card will change from next year
Business Diary

आपके आधार में होने जा रहे हैं यह बड़े बदलाव, थोड़ा मुश्किल होगा अपडेशन

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

punjab and haryana court says to jjb start afresh weather consider accused juvenile or adult
Delhi NCR

प्रिंस हत्याकांड मामले में जुवेनाइल बोर्ड के पाले में गेंद, फैसला करें आरोपी बालिग है या नाबालिग

पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने गुरुवार को जुवेनाइल जस्टिस से कहा है कि वह फिर से इस पर विचार करे कि गुरुग्राम के स्कूल में मारे गए सात वर्षीय छात्र प्रिंस की हत्या के आरोपी नाबालिग छात्र पर वयस्कों की तरह केस चले या नाबालिग की तरह।

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
खेड़कीदौला टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले में अंतिम सुनवाई 13 नवंबर को
Gurugram

खेड़कीदौला टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले में अंतिम सुनवाई 13 नवंबर को

11 अक्टूबर 2018

गुरुग्राम विजिलेंस द्वारा रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया एएसआई
Gurugram

रिश्वत लेते दो पुलिसकर्मियों को विजिलेंस ने किया गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सेक्टर-10 नागरिक अस्पताल में नहीं ई-उपचार सेवा
Gurugram

सेक्टर-10 नागरिक अस्पताल में नहीं ई-उपचार सेवा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

नाबालिग से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार
Gurugram

नाबालिग से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Gurugram

एमडीयू के छात्रसंघ चुनाव का शेड्यूल हुआ जारी

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Terror funding case: NIA investigate Network linked to mohammad salman
Delhi NCR

टेरर फंडिंग: एनआईए के रडार पर सलमान से जुड़े नेटवर्क, चलाए जा रहे सर्च ऑपरेशन

7 अक्टूबर 2018

डिवाइन क्रिकेट अकादमी 4 विकेट से जीता
Gurugram

डिवाइन क्रिकेट अकादमी 4 विकेट से जीता

11 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Gurugram

आपसी कहासुनी के बाद बहन ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की

7 अक्टूबर 2018

टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई बुधवार को
Gurugram

टोल शिफ्टिंग मामले पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई बुधवार को

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

गुड़गांव जमीन सौदा मामला: हुड्डा ने कहा, ये है षड्यंत्र!

गुड़गांव जमीन सौदा मामले में हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ दर्ज की गई एफआईआर राजनीति से प्रेरित षड्यंत्र है और जनता सब जानती है कि कौन किसके खिलाफ क्या कर रहा है।

2 सितंबर 2018

खट्टर 00:01:09

राबर्ट्र वाड्रा मामले पर सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर का बड़ा बयान, बोले दोषियों को मिलेगी सजा

2 सितंबर 2018

मनोहर लाल खट्टर 1:05

VIDEO: सार्वजनिक रूप से लताड़े गए सीएम खट्टर

28 मई 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

सोशल मीडिया 3:26

सावधान मैडम! कहीं आपकी इंस्टा पिक का भी ऐसा ही गलत इस्तेमाल तो नहीं हो रहा?

1 मई 2018

Related

पीएम मोदी
Gurugram

पीएम-जय के तहत जिले में भर्ती हुआ पहला लाभार्थी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

बढ़े हुए मुआवजे के ब्याज पर अब नहीं लगेगा आयकर
Gurugram

बढ़े हुए मुआवजे के ब्याज पर अब नहीं लगेगा आयकर

7 अक्टूबर 2018

आशा वर्कर से मारपीट के विरोध में किया धरना प्रदर्शन
Gurugram

आशा वर्कर से मारपीट के विरोध में किया धरना प्रदर्शन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव की तिथि जल्द घोषित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार
Gurugram

चुनाव की तिथि जल्द घोषित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार

8 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Gurugram

डिप्थीरिया संदिग्ध चार वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत, दूसरे में हुई पुष्टि

9 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्रसंघ चुनाव पर चढने लगा राजनीतिक रंग
Gurugram

छात्रसंघ चुनाव पर चढने लगा राजनीतिक रंग

6 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.