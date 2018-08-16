शहर चुनें

मरम्मत कार्य के चलते दो घंटे बंद रहेगी बिजली आपूर्ति

Thu, 16 Aug 2018 05:32 PM IST
आज 2 घंटे बंद रहेगी बिजली आपूर्ति
गुरुग्राम। बिजली आपूर्ति में सुधार के लिए 11 केवी के फीडर की मरम्मत के लिए शुक्रवार को बिजली आपूर्ति दो घंटे के लिए बंद की जाएगी। इससे सेक्टर-15 पार्ट-2 के रिहायशी इलाकों सहित मार्केट व हुडा की ऑफिसर्स कॉलोनी में भी बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रहेगी। सुबह करीब 10 बजे निगम की ओर से यह कट लगाया जाएगा।
बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों की मानें तो अघोषित कटों से लोगों को निजात दिलाने के लिए सभी फीडरों की मरम्मत की जा रही है। इसी कड़ी में शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-15 क्षेत्र में 11 केवी फीडर की मरम्मत की जाएगी, जिस वजह सेसुबह 10 से लेकर दोपहर 12 बजे तक बिजली आपूर्ति ठप रहेगी।

