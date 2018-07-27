शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   सोहना में बिजली व्यवस्था सुधारने पर होंगे 11 करोड़ खर्च

सोहना में बिजली व्यवस्था सुधारने पर होंगे 11 करोड़ खर्च

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 07:00 PM IST
सोहना में बिजली व्यवस्था सुधारने पर 11 करोड़ खर्च होंगे
-15 अगस्त के बाद काम होगा शुरू, दो माह में खत्म
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
सोहना। बिजली विभाग सोहना ने शहरी क्षेत्र में बिजली व्यवस्था सुधारने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं। जिसके तहत विभाग मरम्मत कार्यों पर करीब 11 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करेगा ताकि उपभोक्ताओं को 24 घंटे बिजली मिल सके। काम 15 अगस्त के बाद से शुरू होकर करीब दो माह में पूरा होगा।
सोहना शहरी क्षेत्र में बिजली व्यवस्था राम भरोसे है। गली-मोहल्लों व बाजारों में वर्षों पुराने बिजली के तार लटक रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कस्बे में बिजली आने व जाने का कोई समय निर्धारित नहीं है। पूरे दिन में दर्जनों बार फ्यूज उड़ना आम है। जिनको ठीक कराने के लिए पूरा दिन बीत जाता है।
निगम ने शहरी क्षेत्र की बिजली व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए पहल शुरू कर दी है। कस्बे की बिजली आपूर्ति के लिए 4 फीडर स्थापित हैं। विभाग चारों फीडरों पर करीब एक दर्जन नए ट्रांसफार्मर स्थापित करेगा। इसके अलावा लटकी तारों को हटाकर कॉलिकेबल लगाई जाएगी। यह काम 15 अगस्त के बाद शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसकी पुष्टि विभाग के एसडीओ रविंद्र ने भी की है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

