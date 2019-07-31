शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Over 12 children were admitted to hospital after they consumed milk on occasion of Shivratri, Hapur

मंदिर में दूध पीने से 12 बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ी, परिवार ने लगाया नशीला पदार्थ होने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हापुड़ Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 06:46 AM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हापुड़ के इंदरगढ़ी इलाके में शिवरात्री के मौके पर मंदिर में दूघ बांटा गया। दूध पीने के कारण बारह बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ गई जिसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। अब उनकी हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है। परिवारवालों ने दूध में नशीला पदार्थ होने का आरोप लगाया है। वहीं पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर छानबीन में जुट गई है। 
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Recommended

इमारत जमींदोज
Delhi NCR

30 बिल्डरों पर लगेगी रासुका, चल-अचल संपत्ति भी होगी जब्त

31 जुलाई 2019

Indigo flight at Allahabad Airport
Prayagraj

इंडिगो की दिल्ली उड़ान को लेकर अनिश्चितता, एयर इंडिया ने बढ़ाया किराया

31 जुलाई 2019

किशोरी से दूष्कर्म
Aligarh

यूपी: किशोरी को बंधक बना तीन ने किया गैंगरेप, मामला दर्ज

31 जुलाई 2019

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

आज गोरखपुर में होंगे सीएम, विकास कार्यों का करेंगे शिलान्यास

31 जुलाई 2019

वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता
Jhansi

वाद विवाद प्रतियोगिता: 21 कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थियों ने लिया भाग, एक देश-एक चुनाव पर हुई चर्चा

31 जुलाई 2019

दो युवक गिरफ्तार
Bareilly

यूपी: गुलदार की खाल के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, बेचने के लिए होटल में ठहरे थे

31 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
shivratri sawan shivratri 2019 indergarhi ghaziabad ghaziabad police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह से राज कपूर और छोटे बेटे के रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार, आखिरी दम तक रही कड़वाहट

29 जुलाई 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

शादी के नाम पर पहले भी दो बार फैंस को धोखा दे चुकीं राखी सावंत, तीसरी बार अब दिया ये बयान

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

घायल कांवड़िये
Delhi NCR

कांवड़ियों से भरी ट्रैक्टर गाजियाबाद में पलटी, घायलों को अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

गाजियाबाद के औरंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के रतनपुर भट्टे के पास मंलगवार को कांवड़ियों से भरी एक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलट गई। घटना में कई कांवड़िये घायल हो गए। 

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर जिला पंचायत उपचुनाव
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच चल रहा जिला पंचायत का उप चुनाव, एकतरफा हुआ मुकाबला

29 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Ghaziabad

पिलखुवा एलिवेटेड रोड की दोनों लेन शुरू, उद्घाटन बाद में

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

ट्रांसपोर्टनगर को किसान देंगे 55 एकड़ जमीन, ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल होगा कनेक्ट

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

फाइवस्टार होटल में बिल्डर को लूटने वाले आरोपी को किया ट्रेस

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

एसटीपी बंद कर नाले में डाला सीवरेज, जीडीए पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

डायवर्जन खत्म, आज से सड़कों पर भरें फर्राटा

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

सॉफ्टवेयर तैयार, आवंटियों को बकाए के बारे में करेगा अलर्ट

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

बिल्डर को पहले फाइव स्टार होटल में लूटा फिर खाते से उड़ाए 8 लाख

30 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

आठ दिन बाद पटरी पर लौटेगी रोडवेज बसों की व्यवस्था

31 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के युवा बल्लेबाज और टीम इंडिया के उभरते सितारे पृथ्वी शॉ पर बीसीसीआई ने बैन लगा दिया। डोप टेस्ट में फेल होने की वजह से उनपर ये एक्शन लिया गया है।

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 4:46

तीन तलाक बिल वोटिंग के बाद राज्यसभा से पास, मोदी सरकार की बड़ी जीत

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:03

हिंदुस्तान की बेटी से निकाह करने जा रहे पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज हसन अली

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

मेरठ रोड पर डायवर्जन खत्म, जीटी रोड पर आज राहत के आसार

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

सरकारी स्कूलों में काउंसलिंग के आधार पर मिलेंगे विषय

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

बम बम बोल बम, हर हर महादेव से गूंजे शिवालय

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

एटीएम क्लोन कर इंजीनियर के खाते से निकाले 40 हजार

31 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

गैर मान्यता प्राप्त ४४ स्कूलों को नोटिस, खतरे में तीन हजार बच्चों का भविष्य

30 जुलाई 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

रायफल को एके-४७ बनाने वाले का शस्त्र लाइसेंस निरस्त

30 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited