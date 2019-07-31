मंदिर में दूध पीने से 12 बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ी, परिवार ने लगाया नशीला पदार्थ होने का आरोप

Hapur: Over 12 children were admitted to hospital last night after they consumed milk being distributed at a temple in Indergarhi on the occasion of Shivratri; are stable now. Families allege there was cannabis in the milk. pic.twitter.com/QYoUEQYxXF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2019
30 जुलाई 2019