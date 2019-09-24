शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   hapur news

दहेज नहीं देने पर तीन तलाक देकर घर से निकाला

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दहेज नहीं देने पर तीन तलाक देकर घर से निकाला
विज्ञापन
गाजियाबाद। मसूरी थाना क्षेत्र में दहेज न देने पर विवाहिता को तीन तलाक देकर घर से बाहर निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। क्षेत्र निगरावठी निवासी पीड़िता का विवाह धौलाना थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी युवक से हुआ था। शादी के बाद से ही ससुराल वाले पीड़िता को शादी के लिए प्रताड़ित करने लगे। उस पर मोटर साइकिल व 50 हजार रुपये के लिए दबाव डाला गया। दहेज नहीं मिलने पर उसके साथ मारपीट की गई। उसकी सास, ससुर, जेठ और पति ने उसे लगातार प्रताड़ित किया। पति ने परिजनों के कहने पर उसे तीन बार तलाक कह कर घर से निकाल मायके छोड़ दिया।
जब पीड़िता के पिता समझाने के लिए ससुराल गए तो उनके साथ अभद्रता की गई। पीड़िता ने कहा कि उसके माता-पिता बुजुर्ग हैं। परिवार की माली हालात ठीक नहीं है। पीड़िता मानसिक दबाव में है। उसने मसूरी थाना में शिकायत की। लेकिन पुलिस ने एफआइआर दर्ज नहीं की। उसके बाद पीड़िता ने एसएसपी से मदद की गुहार लगाई। पीड़िता ने कहा कि उसकी कहीं कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। पीड़िता ने चेतावनी दी है कि वह ऊपर उच्चाधिकारियों से भी मामले की शिकायत करेगी।
इस नवरात्री कराएं 9 दिन का अनुष्ठान , माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से होंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 29 सितम्बर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

cm yogi adityanath
Lucknow

सरकारी खजाने से मंत्रियों का आयकर भरने की व्यवस्था खत्म, योगी कैबिनेट ने पास किया प्रस्ताव

24 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में भारी तबाही
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में महसूस किए गए तेज भूकंप के झटके, पीओके में भारी तबाही

24 सितंबर 2019

Centre increases pension to families of deceased govt employees who served less than 7 years
Business Diary

मोदी सरकार ने बदले पेंशन के नियम, अब इन सब लोगों को मिलेंगे ज्यादा पैसे

24 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

राशिनुसार सितंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में इस दिन जरा बचके !

24 सितंबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तानी पीएम इमरान से पूछा- कहां से ढूंढकर लाते हैं ऐसे पत्रकार

24 सितंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम पक्षकार की दलील, राम-अल्लाह का सम्मान नहीं होगा तो देश खत्म हो जाएगा

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मीरपुर पाकिस्तान
Jammu

पीओके और पाक में भूकंप से भारी तबाही, 23 लोगों की मौत, 300 से अधिक घायल, देखें तस्वीरें

25 सितंबर 2019

cm yogi adityanath
Lucknow

सरकारी खजाने से मंत्रियों का आयकर भरने की व्यवस्था खत्म, योगी कैबिनेट ने पास किया प्रस्ताव

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

24 सितंबर 2019

Ajay, Kumar and Akshay
Bollywood

कुमार-अक्षय सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड के मशहूर घरानों के 9 दामाद, एक तो लाइमलाइट से दूर जी रहा जिंदगी

24 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में भारी तबाही
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में महसूस किए गए तेज भूकंप के झटके, पीओके में भारी तबाही

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
atm fraud
Tech Diary

भारत में लाखों ATM धारकों पर खतरा, अकाउंट से गायब हो सकते हैं पैसे

24 सितंबर 2019

2007 विश्व टी-20
Cricket News

अब कहां और किस हाल में हैं भारत को पहली बार टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप दिलाने वाले ये 11 हिंदुस्तानी

24 सितंबर 2019

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

आखिर क्यों नहीं ले रहे हैं धोनी संन्यास, क्या होगा इन खिलाड़ियों जैसा हाल?

24 सितंबर 2019

delhi people queue up in long line as government of india sold onions at rupees 22 per kg
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 22 रुपये किलो प्याज बेच रही सरकार, लगी लंबी लाइन तो बंद कर दिया शटर

24 सितंबर 2019

तबरेज शम्सी
Cricket News

धवन को आउट करने के बाद शम्सी ने जूते से किया था कॉल, अब वजह आई सामने

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राजनगर एक्सटेंशन फ्लाईओवर
Delhi NCR

मेरठ से दिल्ली जाने वाले लोगों को मिलेगा जाम से छुटकारा, दो अक्तूबर से खुलेगा राजनगर एक्सटेंशन फ्लाईओवर

इस नवरात्र शहर के लोगों को जाम से छुटकारा मिलेगा। गाजियाबाद विकास प्राधिकरण दो अक्तूबर को राजनगर एक्सटेंशन फ्लाईओवर की मेरठ से दिल्ली जाने वाली लेन का उद्घाटन करेगा।

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हापुड़ः युवक के सिर में गोली मारी, 10 किलोमीटर दूर फेंका शव, सड़क पर टपके खून से पहुंची पुलिस

24 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एनआरएचएम घोटाले के मामले में हुई गवाही, सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में चल रहा केस

24 सितंबर 2019

hapur news
Ghaziabad

दबिश देने पहुंची पुलिस को घेर कर पीटा, 40 पर मामला दर्ज

24 सितंबर 2019

hapur news
Ghaziabad

चाकू के बल पर महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

24 सितंबर 2019

मेनका गांधी
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः मेनका गांधी के दखल के बाद डॉग प्रेमियों के लिए खुशखबर, एक हजार रुपये किया गया पंजीकरण शुल्क

23 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

30 सितंबर को केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी करेंगे दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन

20 सितंबर 2019

युवती (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

फेसबुक पर दोस्त बनीं बीटेक और एलएलबी की छात्रा, शादी के लिए लगाई कोर्ट से गुहार

22 सितंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

6 अक्तूबर से दिवाली तक नहीं मिलेगा गंगाजल

24 सितंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

पुलिसकर्मी बता महिला से ठगी ढाई लाख की ज्वेलरी

24 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएमसी बैंक पर आरबीआई ने लगाया प्रतिबंध, सिर्फ 1000 रुपये निकाल पाएंगे खाताधारक

रिज़र्व बैंक के निर्देश के मुताबिक पीएमसी बैंक के खाताधारक अब अपने अकाउंट से हर दिन सिर्फ 1 हजार रुपये ही निकाल सकेंगे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

25 सितंबर 2019

Earthquake in Pakistan, Including capital Islamabad heavy damage in many cities 1:27

भूकंप से हिला पाकिस्तान, राजधानी इस्लामाबाद, समेत कई शहरों से भारी नुकसान

25 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:44

छिछोरे और साहो की कामयाबी पर श्रद्धा ने बनवाए ये डिजाइनर केक, देखिए फैंस के साथ कैसे किया धमाल

25 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:09

बार्ड ऑफ ब्लड की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का जमावड़ा, शाहरुख, इमरान और परिणीति आए नजर

25 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 1:16

ट्रंप ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- हम पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता कह सकते हैं

24 सितंबर 2019

Related

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

कार सवार बदमाशों ने खुद को क्राइम ब्रांच का बताकर व्यक्ति को ठगा

24 सितंबर 2019

गिरफ्तार फर्जी महिला दरोगा
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः पुलिस लाइन में रह रही फर्जी महिला दरोगा गिरफ्तार, आमद न कराने पर हुआ शक

20 सितंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

एसडीएम सदर से सपाइयों ने की अभद्रता, दो को भेजा जेल

24 सितंबर 2019

बर्ड फ्लैट
Delhi NCR

अब परिंदे भी रहेंगे फ्लैट में, जीडीए की पहल से बनाए गए 60 'आशियाने'

21 सितंबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

कनेक्शन काटने गई विद्युत टीम को जान से मारने की धमकी

23 सितंबर 2019

ई-रिक्शा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: नशीली चीजें पिला कर ई-रिक्शा चुराने वाले गैंग का पर्दाफाश, चार गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited