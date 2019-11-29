शहर चुनें

किसान थैले में भर लाया ओले

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 12:24 AM IST
थैले में ओले लेकर डीएम से मिलने पहुंचा किसान
गाजियाबाद। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह डीएम कार्यालय में एक अजीब वाकया देखने को मिला। जन सुनवाई के दौरान बसंतपुर सैंथली का एक किसान थैले में ओले लेकर डीएम आफिस पहुंचा। उसने रोते हुए डीएम को बताया कि आलावृष्टि से उसकी सारी फसल बर्बाद हो गई। डीएम ने किसान की पूरी बात सुनी और अधिकारियों को फसलों के नुकसान का आंकलन करने के निर्देश दिए।
बृहस्पतिवार को जन सुनवाई के दौरान डीएम अजय शंकर पांडे से मिलने बसंतपुर सैंथली का किसान धर्मदत्त त्यागी पहुंचा। वह थैले में ओले भरकर आया था। उन्होंने डीएम को बताया कि ओलावृष्टि से उनकी गन्ने की फसल बर्बाद हो गई है। ऐसे में अब उनके परिवार के सामने आर्थिक संकट आ गया है। किसान की पूरी बात सुनने के बाद डीएम ने एसडीएम को निर्देश दिया कि ओले की वजह से कहां-कहां कितनी फसल बर्बाद हुई है इसका आंकलन किया जाए और तीन दिन में रिपोर्टर पेश की जाए।
