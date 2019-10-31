शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   ghaziabad news

गाजियाबाद में पब्जी के नाम से चल रहा हुक्का बार पकड़ा

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 01:15 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद में पब्जी के नाम से चल रहा हुक्का बार पकड़ा
विज्ञापन
गाजियाबाद। कविनगर थाना पुलिस ने आरडीसी में छापामारी कर हुक्का बार पकड़ा है। हालांकि, हुक्का बार संचालक व मालिक मौके से फरार होने में कामयाब हो गए। मौके से हुक्का, विभिन्न फ्लेवर के तंबाकू व अन्य सामान बरामद होने के बाद पुलिस ने बार मालिक व संचालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर लिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। पुलिस के मुताबिक मंगलवार देररात सूचना मिली कि आरडीसी तक सी-ब्लॉक स्थित बिल्डिंग में पब्जी नाम से हुक्का बार चल रहा है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने बिल्डिंग की घेराबंदी कर हुक्का बार में छापामारी कर दी। पुलिस देख बिल्डिंग में अफरातफरी मच गई। आरडीसी चौकी प्रभारी अरविंद शर्मा ने बताया कि हुक्का बार मालिक आशीष त्यागी व संचालक प्रमोद शटर गिराकर भागने में कामयाब हो गए। बार में मिला सामान जब्त कर आशीष व प्रमोद के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है।
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इस अभिनेता ने फिल्मों में दिए हैं न्यूड सीन, जब परिवार को पता चला तो ऐसा था रिएक्शन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

patralekha and rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao
rajkummar rao
राजकुमार राव
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता ने फिल्मों में दिए हैं न्यूड सीन, जब परिवार को पता चला तो ऐसा था रिएक्शन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

'अभिनेता को मुस्लिम पड़ोसियों ने नहीं मनाने दी दिवाली', जानें क्या है इस खबर का सच

30 अक्टूबर 2019

vishwa bhanu
vishwa bhanu
vishwa bhanu
vishwa bhanu
Bollywood

'अभिनेता को मुस्लिम पड़ोसियों ने नहीं मनाने दी दिवाली', जानें क्या है इस खबर का सच

30 अक्टूबर 2019

वास्तुटिप्स
Vaastu

इन सात कारणों से रुकी रहती है आपकी तरक्की और पीछा करता है दुर्भाग्य

30 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Bollywood

जान पर खेलकर शाहरुख ने बचाई ऐश्वर्या राय की मैनेजर की जान, आग से खुद भी झुलसे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान-गौरी और मैनेजर के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
गौरी के साथ शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान- गौरी खान
शाहरुख खान- गौरी खान
Bollywood

जान पर खेलकर शाहरुख ने बचाई ऐश्वर्या राय की मैनेजर की जान, आग से खुद भी झुलसे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

कार हादसे में अभिनेता की मौत, सुपरस्टार विजय के घर पर पुलिस तैनात, तीन खबरें

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मनो और विजय
मनो
vijay thalapathy
rana daggubati
Bollywood

कार हादसे में अभिनेता की मौत, सुपरस्टार विजय के घर पर पुलिस तैनात, तीन खबरें

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा की मां ने रेखा को धक्के दे निकाला था बाहर, पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं तो हुआ ऐसा बर्ताव

30 अक्टूबर 2019

vinod mehra, rekha
vinod mehra and rekha
vinod mehra and rekha
vinod mehra
Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा की मां ने रेखा को धक्के दे निकाला था बाहर, पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं तो हुआ ऐसा बर्ताव

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
crime ghaziabad
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अमित शाह, मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अहम बैठक के बीच संघ ने की अपील, खुले मन से सभी पक्ष स्वीकार करें राम मंदिर पर फैसला

30 अक्टूबर 2019

दोकलम सड़क निर्माण कार्य पूरा
India News

दोकलम तक सड़कः 40 मिनट का हुआ रास्ता, सीमा पर बिछ रहा सड़कों का जाल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
XI Jinping and imran khan
World

कंगाल पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था की ‘बैसाखी’ बना चीन, पाक को ‘बेस्ट’ इकोनॉमी बनाने की तैयारी!

30 अक्टूबर 2019

mahi gill, Tisca Chopra
Bollywood

खूबसूरती के बावजूद कामयाब न हो पाईं ये 5 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, एक को करने पड़े मां के रोल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

इलियाना डिक्रूज
Bollywood

परदेसी हमसफर से इलियाना की शादी की बात निकली झूठ, इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों के दूल्हे विदेशी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Flipkart Mobile Festive Sale
Tech Diary

Flipkart मोबाइल फेस्टिव सेल शुरू, कम कीमत में खरीद सकेंगे स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे ये शानदार ऑफर्स

30 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

31 अक्तूबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा महीने का आखिरी दिन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

किसी दिवाली पार्टी में नहीं दिखे रणवीर-दीपिका, 'गुड न्यूज' मिलने पर अभिनेत्री ने दिया ये जवाब

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सनी लियोनी और गुल पनाग
Bollywood

चोरी के आरोप में क्यों घिरीं सनी लियोनी, अभिनेत्री गुल ने क्यों पहनी 14 साल पुरानी ड्रेस?

30 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश यात्रा पर फिर रवाना हुए राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस ने बताया आध्यात्मिक दौरा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मास्क पहनकर घूमते लोग
Delhi NCR

मौसम विभाग ने बताया क्यों बढ़ रहा है दिल्ली में प्रदूषण, 2-3 नवंबर तक होगा सुधार

मौसम विभाग(आईएमडी) के अधिकारी के श्रीवास्तव ने जानकारी दी कि है कि आखिर दिल्ली-एनसीआर का प्रदूषण क्यों बढ़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया है कि इसकी दो वजहें हैं। पहला पंजाब-हरियाणा से आ रही हवाएं जिसमें पराली का धुआं मिला है।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bulandshahr
Ghaziabad

पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या, शव छत से फेंका

30 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

दंपति ने कमेटी का लालच दे 35 लोगों से ठगे एक करोड़

31 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

पुलिस पकड़ने में रही नाकाम, हाईकोर्ट पहुंच गई लक्ष्मी चौहान

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, बिदुपुर SHO पर फायरिंग, दो अन्य को लगी गोली

28 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

भाईदूज पर बहन से झगड़े के बाद भाई ने की आत्महत्या

30 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

छठ पर्व पर भी दौड़ेंगी स्पेशल ट्रेनें, देंगी राहत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

देश में सबसे प्रदूषित रहा गाजियाबाद, तीन दिन और झेलना होगा स्मॉग

30 अक्टूबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में हिंडन नदी के किनारे फेंके गए कूड़े में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः हिंडन नदी के पास फेंके गए कूड़े में लगी भीषण आग, एनसीआर की हवा हुई जहरीली

28 अक्टूबर 2019

ग्राम पचौता में चीता की आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मी। अमर उजाला
Ghaziabad

पुलिस ने जलती हुई चिता से निकाला विवाहिता का शव

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गुजरात पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की मां हीराबेन से मुलाकात

पीएम मोदी ने मां से मुलाकात की है। सरदार पटेल की 144वीं जयंती के मौके पर पीएम मोदी गुजरात पहुंचे हैं।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:14

महाराष्ट्र की कुंडली तो हम ही बनाएंगे: संजय राउत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी 1:10

फ्री बस यात्रा पर बोले मनोज तिवारी- बस है नहीं चुनाव में फ्री वादे किए जा रहे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

कश्मीर 1:12

कश्मीर- लद्दाख अब होगा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश, जानिए कैसे बदल जाएगा अधिकार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:24

एक सत्याग्रह जिसने पटेल को बना दिया सरदार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

एसएचओ इंदिरापुरम-शिप्रा चौकी प्रभारी लाइन हाजिर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

हिंडन टर्मिनल से हुबली के लिए उड़ेगा विमान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

कुबेर ने जमकर बरसाया धन, गुलजार रहे बाजार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

धनतेरस पर बाजारों में जमकर बरसा धन, उमड़े ग्राहक

26 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

रूट डायवर्जन पहले ही दिन धराशायी, जाम में मनी धनतेरस

26 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

सड़कों पर बढ़ा वाहनों का दबाव लगा जाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited