Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:28 PM IST
गाजियाबाद। विजयनगर थाना क्षेत्र की एक कालोनी से नाबालिग किशोरी का एक युवक ने अपहरण कर लिया। पुलिस ने दो टीमें गठित कर 48 घंटे में फुसलाकर अपहरण कर ले जाने वाले युवक को दबोच लिया। उसके पास से किशोरी को बरामद किया है। लाल क्वार्टर में रहने वाली एक किशोरी का 30 जनवरी को पड़ोस में ही रहने वाले युवक सोनू शादी का झांसा देकर अपने साथ ले गया था। 31 जनवरी को किशोरी के पिता ने विजयनगर थाने में सोनू को खिलाफ अपहरण करने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। एसएचओ नरेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया आरोपी सोनू की तलाश के लिए उसके ठिकाने पर दबिश दी गई। सोनू को हिसार हरियाणा से गिरफ्तार कर किशोरी को बरामद कर लिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि सोनू मील गेट हिसार हरियाणा का रहने वाला है। काफी समय से विजयनगर में रह रहा है।

