शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   अ रविंद अरोड़ा बने राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष

अ रविंद अरोड़ा बने राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Fri, 21 Sep 2018 05:48 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
अरविंद अरोड़ा बने युवा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष
विज्ञापन
गाजियाबाद। अखिल भारतीय खत्री महासभा ने बृहस्पतिवार को व्यापारी अरविंद अरोड़ा को युवा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया। काशीपुर में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में यह घोषणा की गई। खत्री सभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रविदास मलहोत्रा ने कहा कि अरविंद जोशीले और दूरदर्शी युवा हैं। उनके अंदर नेतृत्व की अद्भुत क्षमता है, इसलिए देश और दुनिया में खत्री समाज को सशक्त और एक अग्रणी समाज के रूप में स्थापित के लिए उन्हें यह दायित्व सौंपा है। अरविंद ने कहा कि वह खत्री को सशक्त और समृद्ध शाली समाज के रूप में पहचान बनाने के लिए संघर्ष करेंगे। इस मौके पर संरक्षक बनवारी लाल कपूर, यूपी अध्यक्ष अचल मल्होत्रा, उत्तराखंड अध्यक्ष नरेश मल्होत्रा, पूर्व राज्यमंत्री मुकेश महरोत्रा, महिला विंग राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष इला मल्होत्रा और राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री रवि कपूर मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

Recommended

Healthy Food

डेंगू मलेरिया से हो गए हैं प्लेटलेट्स डाउन, ये हरी सब्जी देगी झट से राहत

21 सितंबर 2018

pumpkin
कद्दू
Healthy Food

डेंगू मलेरिया से हो गए हैं प्लेटलेट्स डाउन, ये हरी सब्जी देगी झट से राहत

21 सितंबर 2018

buri najar
Predictions

बुरी नजर से बचने का सबसे सरल और सटीक उपाय

20 सितंबर 2018

your magnetic stripe credit card become absolute as rbi issues guidelines
Personal Finance

आपका डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड जल्द हो जाएगा बंद, आरबीआई ने जारी की डेडलाइन

21 सितंबर 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Pak Rangers and BAT Squads had penetrated into Indian territory for 120 meters
India News

एक्सक्लूसिव: 120 मीटर तक भारतीय सीमा में घुस आए थे पाक रेंजर्स और बैट दस्ते, निहत्थे थे बीएसएफ जवान

21 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: शादी में करीना कपूर ने पहना था अपनी सास का 43 साल पुराना शरारा, पूरे आउटफिट की कीमत थी 1 करोड़

21 सितंबर 2018

kareena kapoor
करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान
सैफ अली खान
सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

PHOTOS: शादी में करीना कपूर ने पहना था अपनी सास का 43 साल पुराना शरारा, पूरे आउटफिट की कीमत थी 1 करोड़

21 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

6 महीने तक नेहा धूपिया ने छिपाई अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी, आखिरकार तोड़नी पड़ी चुप्पी और बताया सारा सच

21 सितंबर 2018

neha dhupia
Neha Dhupia and Angad
नेहा धूपिया और अंगद बेदी
नेहा धूपिया और अंगद बेदी
Bollywood

6 महीने तक नेहा धूपिया ने छिपाई अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी, आखिरकार तोड़नी पड़ी चुप्पी और बताया सारा सच

21 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

smelly feet
Beauty tips

पैरों से आने वाली बदबू से रहते हैं परेशान तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स, तुरंत मिलेगी राहत

21 सितंबर 2018

glowing skin
Beauty tips

कौन कहता है बियर बुरी हैं? इस तरह करेंगे इस्तेमाल तो निखरी त्वचा, खूबसूरत होंगे बाल...

21 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Bollywood

अनूूप जलोटा की गर्लफ्रेंड के पिता के पास आ रही रिश्तेदारों की कॉल, बोल रहे- 'हमारी बेटी होती तो काटकर फेंक देते'

21 सितंबर 2018

kbc
Bollywood

KBC 10: बिग बी ने विराट को लेकर उड़ाया अनुष्का का मजाक, बोले- 'सब दिखता है कैसे वो बैट को चूमते हैं'

21 सितंबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

ठूस-ठूस कर शख्स को खाने का दिया ऑफर, इतना खाया कि रेस्टोरेंट मालिक को कहनी पड़ी ऐसी बातठूस-ठूस कर शख्स को खाने का दिया ऑफर, उसके बाद जो हुआ देखकर रेस्तरां के मालिक ने भी पीट लिया माथा

21 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
virat kohli
Bollywood

10 साल बाद अब विराट कोहली करने जा रहे इस फिल्म से डेब्यू, पोस्टर में दिखा इंटेस लुक

21 सितंबर 2018

aa
Humour

इन खुराफाती बिल्लियों के आगे शैतान बच्चों की शैतानी भी धरी रह जाए, तस्वीरें कर देंगी लोटपोट 

21 सितंबर 2018

cabin pressure
Weird Stories

सिर्फ ये बटन दबाना भूल गया पायलट,यात्रियों के नाक और कान से निकलने लगा खून...

21 सितंबर 2018

neha kakkar
Bollywood

इन तस्वीरों में दिखा नेहा कक्कड़ और हिमांश कोहली का प्यार, बोली- 'शादी करूंगी तो सिर्फ इसी से'

21 सितंबर 2018

kareena kapoor khan
Fashion street

PHOTOS: बर्थडे पार्टी से लेकर जिम तक इन तस्वीरों में करीना कपूर खान का दिखा ग्लैमरस लुक

21 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

सतीश का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज
Kanpur

दुर्लभ मामलाः प्रेमिका के लिए दिल में मारी थी गोली फिर 'दिल' ने ही बचा ली जान, यहां डॉक्टर भी हैरान

यूपी के कानपुर में प्रेम प्रसंग में आत्महत्या के प्रयास और फिर बड़े अजीब ढंग से जान बच जाने का अनोखा मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल एक लड़के ने प्रेमिका से झगड़े के बाद अपने दिल में गोली मार ली।

21 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

हनीप्रीत के खिलाफ तय नहीं हुए आरोप, 21 अक्टूबर सुनवाई की अगली तारीख

21 सितंबर 2018

तीन एसपीओ की हत्या
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां से अगवा 3 एसपीओ की आंतकियों ने की हत्या, 1 को किया रिहा

21 सितंबर 2018

Delhi 11-year-old girl sexual assault in Rohini ESI Hospital by housekeeping staff
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: रोहिणी में 11 साल की बच्ची से अस्पताल में दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

21 सितंबर 2018

police lathicharge patna
Bihar

बिहार : एससी-एसटी कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

21 सितंबर 2018

अपर मुख्य सचिव आलोक सिन्हा
Lucknow

यूपी में निजी विश्वविद्यालयों की स्थापना के लिए आसान अधिनियम बनाएगी सरकार, खत्म होंगे 27 कानून

21 सितंबर 2018

mukul-pankaj
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ लड़ेगी आईपीएस की पत्नी, लेगी पति के अपमान का बदला

21 सितंबर 2018

सपा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में 150 विधानसभा सीटों पर विपक्ष बना रहा है ये रणनीति

21 सितंबर 2018

\
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: सेक्टर-1 में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में लूट की कोशिश नाकाम, लुटेरों ने की 2 गार्ड की हत्या

21 सितंबर 2018

हरिओम
Varanasi

गाजीपुर के लाल का गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हुआ नाम, लांगेस्ट कैरिकेचर ड्राइंग बनाने का वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड

21 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: गाजियाबाद की सबसे बिजी सड़क पर स्टंटबाजी, मामूली लापरवाही ले सकती थी जान

सड़क पर स्टंट करना कई बार बाइकर्स को भारी पड़ चुका है, लेकिन फिर भी कई युवा सुधरने का नाम नहीं लेते। अब तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं राजधानी नई दिल्ली से सटे गाजिया बाद से, जहां कुछ लड़कों ने एक कार और एक बाइक का इस्तेमाल करके खतरनाक स्टंट किया।

21 सितंबर 2018

क्राइम 4:11

VIDEO: शादी के बाद से बहन के साथ जीजा करता था गंदी हरकत, साले ने रोका तो...

21 सितंबर 2018

रिटेल 3:13

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने लूटा रिटेल स्टोर, देखिए LIVE VIDEO

16 सितंबर 2018

टोल टैक्स 1:05

VIDEO: टोल मांगने पर चले लात घूंसे

11 सितंबर 2018

हत्या 2:45

किसी और जुर्म में हुई गिरफ्तारी तो सुलझी 11 साल पहले की गई हत्या की गुत्थी

9 सितंबर 2018

Related

उपमुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

सरकारी खर्च में कटौती करना योगी सरकार की बड़ी सफलता: उपमुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा

21 सितंबर 2018

महिला को पुलिसकर्मियों ने आत्मदाह से रोका।
Lucknow

बेटे की हत्या में कार्रवाई न होने पर महिला ने किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास

21 सितंबर 2018

Himachal Contract Teachers Mahasangh Statement
Shimla

शिक्षकों के नियमितीकरण में विलंब पर भड़का महासंघ

21 सितंबर 2018

Ex-servicemen Welfare Action Committee meeting hamirpur Himachal
Shimla

पूर्व सैनिकों को नहीं मिल रही वन रैंक वन पेंशन, बैठक में उठा मामला

21 सितंबर 2018

मुहर्रम जुलूस का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में निकला मुहर्रम का जुलूस, या हुसैन की सदाओं से गूंजा शहर

21 सितंबर 2018

राहत आयुक्त संजय कुमार
Lucknow

आपदा पर बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे राहत आयुक्त तो भड़क उठे सीएम योगी, बोले- तत्काल हटाओ

21 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.