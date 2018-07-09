शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   विधवा ने लगाया आरोप, दरोगा ने तहरीर फाड़कर फेंकी

विधवा ने लगाया आरोप, दरोगा ने तहरीर फाड़कर फेंकी

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Mon, 09 Jul 2018 05:40 PM IST
विधवा ने लगाया आरोप, दरोगा ने तहरीर फाड़कर फेंकी
मुरादनगर। भदौली गांव में ससुराल वालों ने विधवा को मारापीटा और केरोसिन डालकर जलाने की कोशिश की। विधवा का आरोप है कि वह इस घटना की तहरीर लेकर थाने गई तो वहां मौजूद दरोगा ने उसकी शिकायत सुनने के बजाए गुस्से में उसकी तहरीर फाड़कर फेंक दी। विधवा का कहना है कि वह इस मामले की शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री व वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक से करेगी।
दुहाई गांव निवासी आरती की शादी 13 फरवरी को भदौली गांव निवासी युवक से हुई थी। 5 जून को पति ने गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पति की मौत के बीस दिन बाद आरती अपने मायके आ गई थी। रविवार को आरती अपने भाई रोहित के साथ ससुराल भदौली गांव पहुंची। आरती का आरोप है कि घर में घुसते ही ससुराल वालाें ने उसके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। पिटाई से वह बेहोश गई। इसके बाद केरोसिन डालकर उसे जलाने की कोशिश की गई। आरती ने अपने भाई रोहित के साथ भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। आरती ने बताया कि घटना की शिकायत करने थाने पहुंची तो थाने में मौजूद दरोगा को गुस्सा आ गया और उसकी तहरीर फाड़ दी और भगा दिया। विधवा का कहना है कि वह उसकी शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक से करेंगी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

