
जीडीए अपनी नई-पुरानी बिल्डिंगों की कराएगा सेफ्टी ऑडिट

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 05:40 PM IST
गाजियाबाद। जीडीए की ओर से अपने क्षेत्रों में नई और पुरानी बिल्डिंगों की सुरक्षा जांच की जाएंगी। बिल्डिंगों की दशा का पता लगाने के साथ लोगों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर जीडीए उपाध्यक्ष कंचन वर्मा ने नई-पुरानी बिल्डिंगों का सेफ्टी ऑडिट कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने जल्द से जल्द सेफ्टी ऑडिट कराकर रिपोर्ट देने के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। जीडीए की ओर से सेफ्टी ऑडिट के लिए सेंट्रल रोड एंड रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट (सीआरआरआई) सहित अन्य एजेंसी की मदद भी ली जा सकती है। सेफ्टी ऑडिट में मिट्टी की जांच, वियरिंग कैपिसिटी, फाउंडेशन और मटैरियल की जांच की जाएगी।






ओडिशा में 'तितली' तूफान के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चल रही धूल भरी आंधी, गिरा पारा, किसानों को होगा नुकसान

ओडिशा में 'तितली' चक्रवाती तूफान आने के बाद आज दिन में अचानक दिल्ली-एनसीआर का मौसम बदल गया। गुरुवार सुबह-सुबह तो मौसम सामान्य था लेकिन दिन में 1 बजे के बाद से पूरे एनसीआर में तेज धूलभरी आंधियां चलने लगीं।

11 अक्टूबर 2018

