आरडीसी में लग्जरी कार पर फेंका तेजाब

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 05:40 PM IST
आरडीसी में लग्जरी कार पर फेंका तेजाब
गाजियाबाद। कविनगर थाना क्षेत्र में आरडीसी स्थित जिम के पास खड़ी कार पर दो युवकों ने एसिड फेंक दिया। कार की एक साइड पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। यह घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई है। पीड़ित ने कविनगर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
मॉडल टाउन क्षेत्र में रहने वाले मनीष बत्रा की लालकुआं स्थित राधा कालोनी में स्नैक्स बनाने की फैक्ट्री है। मनीष आरडीसी स्थित एक जिम में रोजाना जाते हैं। सोमवार शाम वह कार खड़ी कर जिम में चले गए। करीब एक घंटे बाद लौटे, तो कार से धुआं उठ रहा था। मनीष के मुताबिक कार की एक साइड पर एसिड या कोई केमिकल डला हुआ था। मनीष ने डायल-100 पर सूचना दी। पुलिस ने आकर आसपास तलाश की, लेकिन एसिड डालने वालों का सुराग नहीं लगा। पुलिस ने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी खंगाले तो उसमें कार पर एसिड डालते हुए दो युवक दिखाई दिए। दोनों युवकों ने मनीष की कार के बगल में अपनी कार खड़ी की और बोतल से तेजाब डाल दिया। प्रभारी एसएचओ हिंदवीर सिंह का कहना है कि आरोपियों की पहचान करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

Supreme Court issue notice of contempt of court against Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सीलिंग मामले में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी को कोर्ट ने भेजा अवमानना नोटिस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नगर निगम द्वारा सील किये गये एक मकान की सील तोड़ने के मामले में बुधवार को दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद मनोज तिवारी को अवमानना का नोटिस जारी किया।

19 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

साथ रहने के लिए दो लड़िकयां ने हाईकोर्ट से मांगी सुरक्षा, परिवार वालों से जताया जान का खतरा

19 सितंबर 2018

पंचायत
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में पंचायत का फरमान, मुस्लिम न दाढ़ी रखेंगे और न पढ़ेंगे नमाज...हिंदी में रखेंगे नाम

19 सितंबर 2018

Woman allegedly thrashed and Sexual Assault by four men in Faridabad
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद: दोस्त के साथ घूमने गई युवती से 4 लोगों ने किया गैंगरेप, मौके से मिले कई सबूत

19 सितंबर 2018

UP ATS caught BSF constable in leaking information to ISI
Lucknow

हनी ट्रैप मामला : बीएसएफ का जवान एटीएस के हत्थे चढ़ा, आईएसआई को देता था गोपनीय सूचनाएं

19 सितंबर 2018

Himachal govt teachers union virender chauhan statement
Shimla

संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले- मांगे मनवाने को शिक्षक संगठन हों एकजुट

19 सितंबर 2018

heavy rainfall warning in himachal for 22 and 23 september
Shimla

हिमाचल में दो दिन भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

19 सितंबर 2018

accident
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बनिहाल के पास खाई में गिरा बीएसएफ का ट्रक, 3 जवानों की मौत

19 सितंबर 2018

सुबाथू में सिमरन चौधरी व जूनियर मिक्का के नाम रही तीसरी संस्कृति संध्या
Solan

सुबाथू में सिमरन चौधरी व जूनियर मिक्का के नाम रही तीसरी संस्कृति संध्या

19 सितंबर 2018

Himachal congress chief sukhwinder sukhu demanded high level probe of pilot kartik death
Shimla

कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष बोले- पायलट कार्तिक की मौत की उच्च स्तरीय जांच हो

19 सितंबर 2018

