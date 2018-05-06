शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

पेड़ से लटका मिला युवक का शव, हत्या की आशंका

पेड़ से लटका मिला युवक का शव, हत्या की आशंका

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 05:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पेड़ से लटका मिला युवक का शव, हत्या की आशंका
साहिबाबाद। ट्रॉनिका सिटी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में शनिवार सुबह खाली प्लाट में नीम के पेड़ पर एक युवक का शव लटका मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। राहगीरों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। शव की शिनाख्त हो गई है। पुलिस हत्या की आशंका जताई रही है।
ट्रॉनिका सिटी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के ए-7 इलाके के खाली पड़े प्लाट में नीम के पेड़ से एक युवक का शव लटका देख लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव की शिनाख्त के लिए लोगों से पूछताछ की। इसी बीच वहां पहुंचे निर्माणाधीन फैक्ट्री मालिक सुरेश अग्रवाल मृतक की शिनाख्त दिनेश 40 मल्ला नेपाल के रुप में की। उन्होंने बताया कि दिनेश उनकी निर्माणाधीन फैक्ट्री में रह कर फाइबर की सीट बनाने का कार्य करता था। पिछले 4-5 दिन से वह लापता था। रात को सोने के लिए फैक्ट्री में आ जाता था। दिनेश नशे का आदि था। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। ट्रानिका सिटी एसएचओ श्यामवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस हत्या के एंगल पर भी जांच कर रही है।

