नकदी व जेवरात लेकर महिला गायब

नकदी व जेवरात लेकर महिला गायब

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 12:27 AM IST
नकदी व जेवरात लेकर महिला गायब
बुलंदशहर। नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ला निवासी युवक ने एसएसपी को शिकायती पत्र भेजा है। युवक ने बताया कि वह मेहनत मजदूरी कर अपना व परिवार का पालन पोषण करता है। बीते 26 फरवरी को वह मजदूरी करने के लिए गया था। शाम को जब वापस लौटा तो उसकी पत्नी घर पर नहीं थी। पांच वर्र्षीय बेटा और पीड़ित की मां घर पर ही थी। पीड़ित ने बताया कि घर जाकर जानकारी हुई कि दोपहर को उसकी पत्नी घर से बाजार जाने की बात कहकर निकली थी। लेकिन, देर शाम तक वह नहीं लौटी। काफी खोजबीन के बाद भी उसका कहीं कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। पीड़ित ने घर आकर अलमारी चेक की तो उसमें रखे जेवरात व 12 हजार रुपये नकद गायब थे। इस दौरान पीड़ित को किसी ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी एक युवक के साथ बाइक पर बैठ कर गई थी। पीड़ित का आरोप है कि उसकी पत्नी का उक्त युवक से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। पीड़ित ने एसएसपी से पत्नी की बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई है। ब्यूरो

