शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   छठ पूजा के चलते हिंडन पर रहेगा रूट डायवर्जन

छठ पूजा के चलते हिंडन पर रहेगा रूट डायवर्जन

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 06:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
छठ पूजा के चलते हिंडन पर रहेगा डायवर्जन
विज्ञापन
साहिबाबाद। नहाय खाय के साथ रविवार यानी आज छठ पर्व की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। मंगलवार दोपहर दो बजे से हिंडन बैराज और नहर रोड पर डायवर्जन शुरू हो जाएगा, जोकि बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। इस वजह से मोहन नगर चौराहे पर वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ने से जाम लग सकता है।
सीओ रमेश तिवारी ने बताया कि छठ पर्व को लेकर यातायात पुलिस ने डायवर्जन प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। मंगलवार को हिंडन पर श्रद्धालुओं के पहुंचने के चलते दोपहर करीब दो बजे से रात आठ बजे तक हिंडन बैराज रोड पर वाहनों का आवागमन बंद कर दिया जाएगा। इस वजह से वसुंधरा, वैशाली, इंदिरापुरम और नोएडा आने व जाने वाले वाहनों को मोहननगर से होकर गुजरना पडे़गा। बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे तक रूट डायवर्जन रहेगा। इस दौरान वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ने से मोहन नगर चौराहे पर लग सकता है।

इन रास्तों से होकर निकलें
हिंडन पुश्ता रोड से नोएडा, इंदिरापुरम, कौशांबी, वसुंधरा वैशाली से गाजियाबाद की ओर आने वाले वाहन पुश्ता रोड से न आकर मोहननगर और एनएच-24 से लिंक रोड, हिंडन बैराज से विजयनगर गोशाला फाटक होते हुए गाजियाबाद पहुंचें। राजनगर नगर एक्सटेंशन जाने वाले वाहन चालक एलिवेटेड रोड और मोहननगर चौराहे से होकर निकलें।

Recommended

Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के करीब रहने के लिए 31 साल पहले बोनी ने चुकाई थी दोगुनी फीस, शादी से पहले हुईं प्रेग्नेंट

11 नवंबर 2018

sridevi and boney kapoor
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi
sridevi
Mr India
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के करीब रहने के लिए 31 साल पहले बोनी ने चुकाई थी दोगुनी फीस, शादी से पहले हुईं प्रेग्नेंट

11 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

विंडीज का 'व्हाइट वाश' करने उतरेगी 'रोहित ब्रिगेड', देखें तीसरे व आखिरी टी-20 की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

11 नवंबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
शिखर रोहित
केएल राहुल
rishabh pant
Cricket News

विंडीज का 'व्हाइट वाश' करने उतरेगी 'रोहित ब्रिगेड', देखें तीसरे व आखिरी टी-20 की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

11 नवंबर 2018

शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल का बड़ा बयान, कहा- '2 साल तक संबंध बनाने का किया प्रयास फिर लेना पड़ा ये निर्णय'

11 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

इन 5 फिल्मों को देख बेकाबू हुआ था सेंसर बोर्ड, लगा था अश्लीलता फैलाने का आरोप

11 नवंबर 2018

bollywood
कामसूत्र 3डी
अनफ्रीडम
urf professor
Bollywood

इन 5 फिल्मों को देख बेकाबू हुआ था सेंसर बोर्ड, लगा था अश्लीलता फैलाने का आरोप

11 नवंबर 2018

गुमशुम बैठा परिवार
Bareilly

सिगरेट विवाद में हत्या: अगर ट्रेन में नदारद न होती जीआरपी की पिकेट तो बच जाती चिंता देवी की जिंदगी

11 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी ने साढ़े चार साल में यूं बदला बनारस, खुद ही तस्वीरें ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी, आप भी देखें

11 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा-कांग्रेस

मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव 2018: टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर ‘जाति के जाल’ में फंसी पार्टियां

11 नवंबर 2018

Snake
Amazing Animals

वैज्ञानिक को सांप ने काटा, फिर उसने जो किया जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे आप

11 नवंबर 2018

छठ पूजा
India News

आज से शुरू हो चुकी है 4 दिनों तक चलने वाली छठ पूजा, बेहद अनोखा है इसका इतिहास

11 नवंबर 2018

bike love
Bike Diary

पसंदीदा बाइक खरीदने से पहले याद रखें ये बात, वरना पड़ सकता है पछताना

11 नवंबर 2018

ठगी करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

रिटायर्ड कर्नल से 1.40 करोड़ की ठगी करने वाला गिरफ्तार, आरोपी पर घोषित था 25 हजार का इनाम

11 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Know how Long sitting hours can have negative effects on your life span
Health & Fitness

रिसर्च: 2 घंटे से ज्यादा ना बैठें एक ही पोजीशन में, जा सकती है जान

11 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पटाखे चलाने से डर गया कुत्ता, मालिक ने कराई एफआईआर, सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही पुलिस

11 नवंबर 2018

sridevi and boney kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के करीब रहने के लिए 31 साल पहले बोनी ने चुकाई थी दोगुनी फीस, शादी से पहले हुईं प्रेग्नेंट

11 नवंबर 2018

खीर
Food

छठ पूजा 2018: छठ का अहम प्रसाद है रसिया, शेफ से जानें रेसिपी

11 नवंबर 2018

स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी
India News

स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी को देखने रिकॉर्ड संख्या में पहुंचे दर्शक 

11 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

construction Works and some factories will remain closed until 15 Nov, Hazardous Air quality index
Ghaziabad

15 नवंबर तक बंद रहेंगे निर्माण कार्य और कुछ फैक्ट्रियां, हवा के स्तर में नहीं हो रहा सुधार

जिले में वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर में अगले चार-पांच दिनों तक बड़ा सुधार न होने की संभावना की वजह से कोयला और बायोमॉस ईंधन से चलने वाली फैक्ट्रियों और निर्माण कार्य पर पर 15 नवंबर तक रोक बढ़ा दी है।

11 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Government plans for power saving, LED bulbs will be found in post office
Delhi NCR

बिजली बचत के लिए सरकार ने बनाई नई योजना, पोस्ट ऑफिस में मिलेंगे एलइडी बल्ब

7 नवंबर 2018

मायके से लौट रही महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़, हंगामा
Bulandshahar

मायके से लौट रही महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़, हंगामा

11 नवंबर 2018

Air Quality index cross 400 in Bulandshahr
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर: खुलेआम जलाया जा रहा कूड़ा, देश के सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों की सूची में शामिल

11 नवंबर 2018

12 से ढहाए जाएंगे अवैध निर्माण
Ghaziabad

12 से ढहाए जाएंगे अवैध निर्माण

10 नवंबर 2018

मां की डांट से क्षुब्ध किशोर ने फंदे से लटक कर दी जान
Bulandshahar

मां की डांट से क्षुब्ध किशोर ने फंदे से लटक कर दी जान

11 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bulandshahar

नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से छठ पर्व शुरू, तैयारियां हुई पूरी

11 नवंबर 2018

अनियंत्रित बाइक बुग्गी से टकराई, एक की मौत
Bulandshahar

अनियंत्रित बाइक बुग्गी से टकराई, एक की मौत

11 नवंबर 2018

5 किमी में की 4 वारदात, गोली बरसाकर हुए फरार
Ghaziabad

5 किमी में की 4 वारदात, गोली बरसाकर हुए फरार

10 नवंबर 2018

बोर्ड परीक्षा: परीक्षा केंद्रों को देना होगा सुविधाओं का प्रमाणपत्र
Bulandshahar

बोर्ड परीक्षा: परीक्षा केंद्रों को देना होगा सुविधाओं का प्रमाणपत्र

11 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

कार में जलकर AAP नेता की मौत, हत्या का शक

गाजियाबाद के साहिबाबाद थाना इलाके में उस समय सनसनी फैल गई जब भोपुरा-लोनी रोड पर एक आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता की कार में आग लग गई। इस हादसे में आप नेता नवीन दास की मौत  हो गई। मृतक के परिजनों ने हत्या का शक जताया है।

6 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलकित महाराज 2:48

खुद को पीएम मोदी का आध्यात्मिक गुरु बताने वाला गिरफ्तार, कारनामे जान हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

29 सितंबर 2018

स्टंट 1:08

VIDEO: गाजियाबाद की सबसे बिजी सड़क पर स्टंटबाजी, मामूली लापरवाही ले सकती थी जान

21 सितंबर 2018

क्राइम 4:11

VIDEO: शादी के बाद से बहन के साथ जीजा करता था गंदी हरकत, साले ने रोका तो...

21 सितंबर 2018

रिटेल 3:13

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने लूटा रिटेल स्टोर, देखिए LIVE VIDEO

16 सितंबर 2018

Related

gun
Ghaziabad

बहन के जेवर लूटने का विरोध किया तो भाई को गोली मारी

10 नवंबर 2018

सिपाहियों ने ऑटो चालक को पीटा, वीडियो वायरल
Ghaziabad

सिपाहियों ने ऑटो चालक को पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

10 नवंबर 2018

बेकाबू कार की टक्कर से मजदूर की मौत, एक घायल
Ghaziabad

बेकाबू कार की टक्कर से मजदूर की मौत, एक घायल

10 नवंबर 2018

सीने पर कैंची से वारकर दोस्त को मार डाला
Ghaziabad

सीने पर कैंची से वारकर दोस्त को मार डाला

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण की मार से पिछड़ेगा दिल्ली मेरठ एक्सप्रेस-वे का निर्माण कार्य
Ghaziabad

प्रदूषण की मार से पिछड़ेगा दिल्ली मेरठ एक्सप्रेस-वे का निर्माण कार्य

9 नवंबर 2018

एसटीएफ की निगरानी होगी टीईटी परीक्षा
Bulandshahar

एसटीएफ की निगरानी होगी टीईटी परीक्षा

11 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.