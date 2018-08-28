शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए बच्चेे ने दे दी गुल्लक की जमापूंजी

केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए बच्चेे ने दे दी गुल्लक की जमापूंजी

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 05:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए बच्चेे ने दे दी गुल्लक की जमापूंजी
गाजियाबाद। केरल में आई बाढ़ को देख 12 वर्षीय रबजोत सिंह रंधावा का दिल इतना दुखी हुआ कि वर्षों से गुल्लक में जमा की गई अपनी सारी धनराशि पीड़ितों को देने के लिए तैयार हो गया। उसने अपने पिता जितेंद्र व मां से पीड़ितों की मदद करने की इच्छा जताई तो सोमवार को उसके माता-पिता कलक्ट्रेट लेकर पहुंचे। जहां पर उसने एडीएम वित्त एवं राजस्व सुनील कुमार सिंह के सामने अपने गुल्लक में जमा सारे पैसे निकल कर दे दिए। डीपीएसजी में सातवीं कक्षा के छात्र से पूछा गया कि आप क्यों देने चाहते हैं तो उसने कहा कि टीवी पर देख रहा था कि वहां पर हर कोई परेशान है। लोगों के घर खत्म हो गए और उनके खाने के लिए भोजन तक नहीं है। अब अगर मेरी पैसे किसी के काम आ सकें तो इससे अच्छी बात क्या हो सकती है। बच्चे की इस सोच व समझ की सभी प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने प्रशंसा की। इस मौके पर बच्चे की गुल्लक से निकले सभी सिक्कों व नोटों को गिना गया तो सात हजार चार सौ 70 रुपये निकले, जिन्हें केरल राहत कोष के लिए भेज दिया गया।

Recommended

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 6 एक्ट्रेस की सुसाइड की खबर सुन लोगों को नहीं हुआ था यकीन, सभी ने छोटी उम्र में उठाया बड़ा कदम

27 अगस्त 2018

State Bank of India changed the name of 1,300 branches, IFSC code
India News

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, बदले 1,300 शाखाओं के नाम और आईएफएससी कोड

28 अगस्त 2018

hare krishna
Predictions

संकट में जपें यह चमत्कारिक मंत्र, द्रौपदी की तरह बचाने को दौड़े चले आएंगे श्रीकृष्ण

27 अगस्त 2018

mall road
Dehradun

नैनीताल: लगातार नैनी झील में समा रही लोअर माल रोड, तस्वीरें देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

28 अगस्त 2018

28 august 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 28th day of august month
Predictions

28 अगस्त 2018 राशिफल: मंगलवार को इन 4 राशियों को कहीं से अचानक लाभ मिलने की संभावना है

28 अगस्त 2018

sports hairstyle
Cricket

ये हैं खेल जगत के सबसे कातिलाना हेयरस्टाइल, दूर-दूर तक नहीं स्टाइलिश कोहली-पांड्या का नाम

27 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

couple
Yoga and Health

70 प्रतिशत महिलाएं नजरअंदाज करती हैं यह बीमारी, सबूत हैं ये 7 संकेत

28 अगस्त 2018

Tollywood
Bollywood

सुपरस्टार नागार्जुन संग इन 6 एक्टर्स ने भी की 2 शादी, इस स्टार की एक्स वाइफ को खूब पड़ी थीं गालियां

28 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ऐसी सूरत लेकर बॉलीवुड में आई थीं ये 10 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, काजोल की तो काया ही पलट गई

28 अगस्त 2018

amitabh bachchan statement on kaun banega crorepati and aradhya
Television

केबीसी के 20 साल पूरे होने पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने बोली ये बात, आराध्या का खुल गया बड़ा राज

28 अगस्त 2018

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

25 साल छोटी लड़की से मिलिंद सोमन ने की शादी, अब बोले- 'मुझे कोई काम नहीं दे रहा'

28 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

सेहत खराब होते ही इलाज के लिए अमेरिका गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सर्जरी के बाद सामने आया ऐसा चेहरा

28 अगस्त 2018

Lisa haydon
Bollywood

खुलेआम ब्रेस्टफीडिंग पर लोगों ने की थी गाय से तुलना, लीजा हेडन ने करारा जवाब देकर बोलती की बंद

28 अगस्त 2018

प्रभास
Bollywood

1000 करोड़ में बनने जा रही है महाभारत, आमिर खान ने इस रोल के लिए प्रभास को किया अप्रोच

28 अगस्त 2018

Bank Of Baroda Result 2018 declared check here
Government Jobs

Bank Of Baroda Result 2018 : पीओ परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

28 अगस्त 2018

viral pic
Weird Stories

ये हैं Google मैप पर मिली सबसे विवादास्पद चीजें, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

28 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

मोदी सरकार ने दे मनीष सिसोदिया को मॉस्को जाने की इजाजत, ट्वीट में पीएम पर साधा था निशाना

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को आखिरकार मॉस्को में होने वाले शिक्षा सम्मेलन में शामिल होने की अनुमति मिल गई है। केंद्र सरकार ने अंतिम समय में उन्हें विश्व शिक्षा सम्मेलन में जाने की अनुमति दे दी है।

28 अगस्त 2018

court Order
Chandigarh

मोरनी गेस्ट हाउस मालिकों को हाईकोर्ट से बड़ा झटका, कहा- ये वही गेस्ट हाउस हैं न जहां रेप होते हैं

28 अगस्त 2018

School cab driver sexual harassment of 6-year-old girl in Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: स्कूल कैब ड्राइवर ने 6 साल की बच्ची का किया यौन उत्पीड़न

28 अगस्त 2018

छात्र जतिन का फाइल फोटो
Agra

आगरा के छात्र की डेंगू से मौत, दिल्ली के अस्पताल में चल रहा था इलाज

28 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Rajasthan

बाजार में जल्द मिलेगा ऊंटनी के दूध का पाउडर, कीमत होगी 6-12 हजार रुपये किलो

28 अगस्त 2018

शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामले पर पक्ष वापस लेने के लिए कट्टरपंथी मुस्लिम बना रहे दबाव: वसीम रिजवी

28 अगस्त 2018

Bihar: Some men molested schoolgirl and make video of whole incident which is going viral
Bihar

बिहार: स्कूल जाने वाली लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ का वीडियो वायरल, एक गिरफ्तार

28 अगस्त 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने अनुपूरक बजट को लेकर योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना, अमर सिंह पर नहीं दिया जवाब

28 अगस्त 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

आपदा प्रभावित केरल के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार कर रही है केंद्र सरकार: मायावती

28 अगस्त 2018

BJP will bring Narmada river water and railway line in tribal area: shivraj singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस ने किया बंटाधार, भाजपा लाएगी आदिवासी अंचल में नर्मदा नदी जल और रेलवे लाइन : शिवराज

28 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: महिला ने पुलिसकर्मी को चप्पलों से पीटा

गाजियाबाद के लोनी में भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के बाहर एक महिला, उसके बेटे और उसके साथियों ने पुलिसकर्मी की सरेराह चप्पलों से पिटाई कर दी।

28 अगस्त 2018

हत्या 2:02

गाजियाबाद में व्यापारी की हत्या का खुलासा, पकड़े जाने के डर से रची थी साजिश

23 अगस्त 2018

UP NEWS 1:52

गाजियाबाद के इस बड़े स्कूल पर लगा बच्चों को बंधक बनाने का आरोप

22 अगस्त 2018

एसिड अटैक 1:57

डॉक्टर पर हुआ तेजाब से हमला

21 अगस्त 2018

DELHI NCR 1:28

VIDEO: गाजियाबाद में बाल तस्करी, जिस्मफरोशी में धकेली गई बच्चियां!

19 अगस्त 2018

Related

ruckus in the house of himachal assembly monsoon session
Shimla

मानसून सत्रः ऊर्जा नीति पर सदन में हंगामा, जवाब से असंतुष्ट विपक्ष ने किया वाकआउट

28 अगस्त 2018

uttarakhand high court issue notice Harak Singh Rawat and other in mla Horse trading case
Dehradun

दो साल बात फिर निकला विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त का जिन्न, हाईकोर्ट ने कई लोगों को जारी किया नोटिस

28 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की तैयारी जोरों पर, जनवरी तक वोटर लिस्ट में जुड़वाएं नाम

28 अगस्त 2018

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

कैप्टन बोले- दंगों में कांग्रेस के सदस्य शामिल थे, पार्टी नहीं, तो सुखबीर बोले- मंत्री क्यों बनाया

28 अगस्त 2018

Hospital
Madhya Pradesh

एक ही इंजेक्शन के इस्तेमाल से इंफेक्शन, 25 से ज्यादा की तबीयत बिगड़ी, कांग्रेस नेता के भाई की मौत

28 अगस्त 2018

बीएचयू
Varanasi

बीएचयू शिक्षक नियुक्ति: जिन पर जांच की आंच, उन्हें ही दे दी गई नई जिम्मेदारी

28 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.