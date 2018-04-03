शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   फंदा लगाकर युवक ने दी जान

फंदा लगाकर युवक ने दी जान

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 05:24 PM IST
फंदा लगाकर युवक ने दी जान
लोनी। मुस्तफाबाद कालोनी में सोमवार तड़के फंदा लगाकर एक युवक ने आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजकर मौत के कारणों की जांच कर रही है। पूर्वी मुस्तफाबाद कालोनी में दिनेश (35) पत्नी मंजू और तीन बच्चों के साथ रहता था। वह मजदूरी कर परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। मंजू ने बताया कि दिनेश शराब पीने का आदी था। सोमवार तड़के करीब चार बजे उसने आंगन में लगे लोहे के गार्डर से चादर बांधकर फंदा लगा लिया। सुबह में घटना का पता चला। बाद में परिजनों ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी।

