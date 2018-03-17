शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   लोनी में छह शराब तस्कर गिरफ्तार

लोनी में छह शराब तस्कर गिरफ्तार

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 05:43 PM IST
लोनी में छह शराब तस्कर गिरफ्तार
लोनी। खोड़ा में जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई चार लोगों की मौत के बाद लोनी में आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने शराब तस्करों की धरपकड़ के लिए अभियान चला दिया है। टीम ने पुलिस के साथ छह शराब तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
आबकारी टीम निरीक्षक पुष्पा देवी और उनकी टीम ने पुलिस बल के साथ ट्रॉनिका सिटी इलाके की निशांत कालोनी में शराब तस्करों के घर पर छापेमारी की। इस दौरान महिला तस्कर कविता, सुशील और दाताराम को गिरफ्तार किया गया। टीम को इनके पास 476 पव्वे देशी शराब हरियाणा मार्का और 91 पव्वे अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद हुई। टीम ने पूजा कालोनी निवासी तस्कर जाहिद को भी गिरफ्तार किया। इसके पास से 144 पव्वे रायल जनरल और 48 पव्वे इंपेक्ट शराब बरामद हुई है। उधर, सीओ दुर्गेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार देर रात कोतवाली पुलिस ने विकास नगर निवासी सतीश को गढी सबलू मार्ग स्थित आशियाना सिटी के पास से 80 पव्वे देशी शराब हरियाणा मार्का के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके कब्जे से पुलिस को 200 पव्वे देशी शराब हरियाणा मार्का बरामद हुई है।

