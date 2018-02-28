शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   मॉल में चल रहे दो बैंक्वेट हॉल सील

मॉल में चल रहे दो बैंक्वेट हॉल सील

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 05:44 PM IST
मॉल में चल रहे दो बैंक्वेट हॉल सील
साहिबाबाद। जीडीए की टीम ने मंगलवार को कौशांबी के एेंजल मॉल में चल रहे दो बैंक्वेट हॉल सील कर दिए। टीम ने चंद्रनगर और रामप्रस्था में भी अवैध रूप से किए गए निर्माण को सील किया। इन सभी को जीडीए ने पहले ही नोटिस दे दिया था।
कौशांबी स्थित ऐंजल मॉल में पर्ल ग्रांड नाम से दो बैंक्वेट हॉल हैं। यह दोनों बैंक्वेट हॉल भू उपयोग के खिलाफ अवैध रूप से बने हुए थे। इन्हें बंद करने का नोटिस भी जीडीए की तरफ से जारी किया गया था। इसके बाद भी बैंक्वेट हॉल में आयोजन होते रहे। इसके चलते जीडीए की टीम वहां पहुंची और दोनों बैंक्वेट हॉल को सील कर दिया। इससे पहले भी जीडीए ने इसी मॉल में चल रहे दो अन्य बैंक्वेट हॉल को कुछ दिन पहले सील किया था। इसके बाद टीम चंद्र नगर पहुंची। यहां टीम ने भू उपयोग के विरुद्ध बनी छह दुकानों को सील किया। अंत में टीम ने रामप्रस्था इलाके के बी ब्लॉक स्थित प्लॉट संख्या-151 पर कॉमन एरिया में लगे गेट को सील कर दिया। इसकी जीडीए को शिकायत मिली थी। प्रवर्तन अधिकारी आरपी सिंह ने बताया कि दबैंक्वेट हॉल और छह दुकानों को सील करने की कार्रवाई की गई है। इस दौरान अवर अभियंता सत्यवीर, रामानंद, आसिफ हुसैन, एसपी यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Boney Kapoor performed last rites of Sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Know about weird laws around the world
Weird Stories

रात 10 बजे के बाद यहां टॉयलेट फ्लश करना कानूनन अपराध, इन 20 नियमों पर नहीं होगा विश्वास

28 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor lost his mother second time but stand with his family
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अर्जुन कपूर ने खोई अपनी मां, सारी कड़वाहट भूल बहनों को हर कदम पर संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

Ashraf Thamarassery helped Boney Kapoor in Dubai to bring back Sridevi dead body in India
Bollywood

मुश्किल घड़ी में इस शख्स ने बोनी कपूर की दुबई में की थी मदद, जानें कौन है ये

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor wrote an open letter for her mom
Bollywood

बेटियों के लिए श्रीदेवी ने कुर्बान कर दिया था अपना करियर, अब सामने आया जाह्नवी का आखिरी खत

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death: superstar's society green acres cancels holi celebration on 2nd march
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद ग्रीन एकर्स हाउसिंग सोसाइटी ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, जारी कर दिया सर्कुलर

28 फरवरी 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, जानिए कितना रहा कलेक्शन

28 फरवरी 2018

Know the truth about sridevi deadbody viral photo and video
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी की डेडबॉडी के नाम पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीर का सच

28 फरवरी 2018

last journey Sridevi wrapped in tricolour and cremated with state honours
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा खत्म, थोड़ी ही देर में पार्थिव शरीर को दी जाएगी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

funeral pics of sridevi arjun kapoor stand with both sisters jhanvi and khusi
Bollywood

रेखा को देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाई जाह्नवी और खुशी, लिपटकर रोईं तो अर्जुन कपूर ने बहनों को संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

madhya pradesh bypolls in kolaras and mungaoli assembly seats 2018 upchunav results
Madhya Pradesh

एमपी विधानसभा उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस की बीजेपी पर बढ़त कायम, भोपाल में जश्न

मुंगावली और कोलारस उपचुनाव में अब तक की काउंटिंग में कांग्रेस को दोनों सीटों पर मिल रही बढ़त के बाद भोपाल स्थित कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में कार्यकर्ता जश्न मना रहे हैं। वह ढोल-नगाड़ों के बीच एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिला रहे हैं। 

28 फरवरी 2018

Holi 2018- this festival help in your life to get happiness
Jaipur

होली करवा सकती है शादी, दिला सकती है कर्ज से मुक्ति

28 फरवरी 2018

madhya pradesh's kolaras and mungaoli bypolls result live update
Madhya Pradesh

विधानसभा उपचुनाव काउंटिंग : मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस आगे, ओडिशा में बीजेपी हारी

28 फरवरी 2018

Why are the results of bypolls in two assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh so important
Madhya Pradesh

क्यों अहम हैं आज आ रहे मध्य प्रदेश के दो विधानसभा उपचुनावों के नतीजे

28 फरवरी 2018

Former Bihar CM & Hindustani Awam Morcha head jeetan Ram Manjhi quits NDA
Bihar

बिहार में NDA को झटका, राबड़ी-तेजस्वी से मिलने के बाद 'महागठबंधन' में शामिल हुए मांझी

28 फरवरी 2018

Example of dowry free marriage tax
Meerut

दहेज मुक्त विवाह कर पेश की मिसाल

28 फरवरी 2018

people will have to pay user charge on throwing garbage in open area
Lucknow

अगर आप भी खुले में कूड़ा फेंक रहें तो इस खबर को एक बार जरूर पढ़ें

28 फरवरी 2018

muzaffarpur hit and run case: accused manoj baitha surrenders in front of police today
Bihar

9 बच्चों की मौत मामला: निष्कासित भाजपा नेता ने किया सरेंडर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

28 फरवरी 2018

Important files yet not cleared in cm jairam thakur office
Shimla

सीएम कार्यालय में अटकीं सैकड़ों फाइलें, नपेंगे ये अफसर

28 फरवरी 2018

Main Points of Madhya pradesh budget 2018
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश बजट 2018 की 20 बड़ी बातें

28 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

गाजियाबाद हज हाउस सील, ये है वजह

गाजियाबाद में बने हज हाउस को जिला प्रशासन ने मंगलवार को सील कर दिया। प्रशासन ने एनजीटी के आदेश पर इसे सील किया है। जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि हज हाउस में सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट नहीं है।

21 फरवरी 2018

Dog Temple in Ghaziabad People come from distant places to worship 2:09

VIDEO: यहां होती है कुत्ते की पूजा, हो जाते हैं सभी दुख दूर!

21 फरवरी 2018

FOUR YEAR OLD GIRL DIES AFTER FALLING FROM 10TH FLOOR IN GHAZIABAD’S INDIRAPURAM 1:39

गाजियाबाद में दर्दनाक हादसा, 10वीं मंजिल से गिरकर 4 वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत

20 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: SHARP SHOOTERS BEATEN BY LOCALIDES IN HAPUR 1:33

शार्प शूटर्स करने आए थे नेता का मर्डर, फिर खुद की जान बचाने में लगे

5 फरवरी 2018

After get harassed by ghaziabad police, girl fight for the rights 4:48

VIDEO: जब पुलिस की ‘दबंगई’ पर भारी पड़ी युवती की बहादुरी

23 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Ram Aisa kyu kiya
Mere Alfaz

राम ऐसा क्यों किया

28 फरवरी 2018

men are banned IN Umoja VILLAGE OF KENYA SPECIAL STORY
World

यौन पीड़ित महिलाओं ने बसा लिया अलग गांव, लगा दिया पुरुषों पर प्रतिबंध

28 फरवरी 2018

Is superstition becoming a life threatening for us
India News

क्या अंधविश्वास हमारे लिए जानलेवा बनता जा रहा है?

28 फरवरी 2018

Chintu ki soch
Mere Alfaz

* चिंटू की सोच *

28 फरवरी 2018

Boney Kapoor performed last rites of Sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

11th class student developed a multi purpose machine
Shimla

इस छात्र ने तैयार की ऐसी मशीन जो एक साथ करेगी कई काम, बटोरी सराहना

28 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.