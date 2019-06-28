शहर चुनें

दो जुलाई से शुरू होगा टीकाकरण

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 01:01 AM IST
दो जुलाई से होगा हज यात्रियों का टीकाकरण
गाजियाबाद। हज यात्रा पर जाने से पहले सभी यात्रियों का टीकाकरण होता है। इसमें यात्रियों को मैनिगोकोकल मैनिनजाइटिस के टीके लगाए जाते हैं और पोलियो खुराक भी दी जाती है। इस बार यह टीकाकरण अभियान दो जुलाई से शुरू हो रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसका शेड्यूल जारी किया है। सीएमओ डॉ. एनके गुप्ता ने बताया कि कैंपों के अलावा यदि कोई हज यात्री वैक्सीनेशन से वंचित रह जाता है तो एमएमजी अस्पताल स्थित वैक्सीन स्टोर में वैक्सीनेशन करा सकते हैं। अल्पसंख्यक अधिकारी अमृता सिंह ने बताया कि जिले से इस बार 842 हज यात्री जा रहे हैं। टीकाकरण सुबह नौ बजे से दो जुलाई और तीन जुलाई को होंगे। टीकाकरण जामिया इमदादुल उलूम पसौंडा, हाजी लड्डन कुरैशी के कैंप निवास पर कैला भट्टा, मदरसा जामिया महमुदुल मदारिस मसूरी आदि स्थानों पर होगा। ब्यूरो

