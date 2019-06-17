शहर चुनें

वाटर मीटर खरीदने, नहीं लगाए होटल्स-रेस्तरां में

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:57 AM IST
नगर निगम की लापरवाही, साढ़े सात लाख के वाटर मीटर फांक रहे हैं धूल
गाजियाबाद। नगर निगम में रुपयों की बर्बादी की जा रही है। जलकल विभाग ने कई साल पूर्व होटल्स, रेस्तरां समेत पानी की ज्यादा खपत करने वाले प्रतिष्ठानों में वाटर मीटर लगाने की तैयारी की थी। करीब साढ़े सात लाख रुपये की लागत से वाटर मीटर खरीदे भी गए, लेकिन लगाए नहीं गए। ऑडिट विभाग ने इस पर आपत्ति लगाई है।
नगर निगम फिलहाल भवन मालिकों से वाटर यूजर चार्ज नहीं वसूल रहा है। समान क्षेत्रफल के भवनों से एक जैसा वाटर टैक्स वसूला जा रहा है। सपा सरकार के कार्यकाल में नगर निगम ने बड़े प्रतिष्ठानों पर खपत के आधार पर वाटर यूजर चार्ज वसूलने की प्लानिंग की थी। पहले चरण में होटल्स, रेस्तरां आदि पर वाटर मीटर लगाकर यूजर चार्ज वसूलने की योजना बनाई गई। जलकल विभाग ने इसके लिए साढ़े सात लाख कीमत के करीब ढाई सौ मीटर भी खरीदे। यह मीटर तभी से गोदामों में धूल फांक रहे हैं। आज तक निगम की यह योजना परवान नहीं चढ़ी। अब ऑडिटरों ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई है। उन्होंने निगम से इसका जवाब मांगा है। वहीं जलकल विभाग के अधिशासी अभियंता आनंद त्रिपाठी का कहना है कि मामला उनके कार्यकाल से पहले का है।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यूपी: शादी से पहले दूल्हे के साथ अनहोनी, युवती ने डाला तेजाब

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिले से बड़ी खबर है। यहां एक दूल्हे पर तेजाब से हमले की खबर है। आज दूल्हा बरात लेकर जाने वाला था, उससे पहले ही यह घटना हो गई। ऐसे में शादी की खुशियों में खलल डल गया। 

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
पत्नी को जलाया, चार पर रिपोर्ट
Ghaziabad

पत्नी को जलाया, चार पर रिपोर्ट

17 जून 2019

लग्जरी कार ने कई वाहनों में मारी टक्कर,छह घायल
Ghaziabad

लग्जरी कार ने कई वाहनों में मारी टक्कर,छह घायल

17 जून 2019

आफिस स्पेस दिलाने के नाम पर दिल्ली के कारोबारी से 4.08 करोड़ की ठगी
Ghaziabad

आफिस स्पेस दिलाने के नाम पर दिल्ली के कारोबारी से 4.08 करोड़ की ठगी

17 जून 2019

पहले दिन ध्वस्त हुई व्यवस् था, बिना हेलमेट के मिला पेट्रोल
Ghaziabad

पहले दिन ध्वस्त हुई व्यवस् था, बिना हेलमेट के मिला पेट्रोल

17 जून 2019

किसान बोले योजना की होनी चाहिए जांच
Ghaziabad

किसान बोले योजना की होनी चाहिए जांच

17 जून 2019

प्रदूषण से निबटने को दो लाख पौधे लगाएगा निगम
Ghaziabad

प्रदूषण से निबटने को दो लाख पौधे लगाएगा निगम

17 जून 2019

यूरिया से बनाते थे शराब, एक पकड़ा
Ghaziabad

यूरिया से बनाते थे शराब, एक पकड़ा

17 जून 2019

दुकानदारों को तीन, अस्पतालों को रखने होंगे चार डस्टबिन
Ghaziabad

दुकानदारों को तीन, अस्पतालों को रखने होंगे चार डस्टबिन

17 जून 2019

घर के बाहर कूड़ा डालने गई महिला पर फेंका केमिकल
Ghaziabad

घर के बाहर कूड़ा डालने गई महिला पर फेंका केमिकल

17 जून 2019

17 जून को देश में ठप रहेंगी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं, इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने हड़ताल का किया आह्वान

पूरे देश के डॉक्टरों के शीर्ष संगठन इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने कल यानी सोमवार सुबह छह बजे से चौबीस घंटे की हड़ताल का आह्वान करते हुए केंद्र सरकार से डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय कानून लाने की मांग की है।

16 जून 2019

बांदा 1:03

अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने लोगों को बैक टू नेचर का दिया संदेश

16 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 1:22

World Cup 2019: मैनचेस्टर में गरजे भारतीय बल्लेबाज, टीम इंडिया ने 50 ओवर में बनाए 336 रन

16 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरपुर 0:34

मुजफ्फरपुर में मासूमों की मौत का सिलसिला जारी, भाई का इलाज ना होने पर शख्स ने खड़ा किया हंगामा

16 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:49

फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2019: राजस्थान की सुमन राव ने जीता खिताब

16 जून 2019

नालों को साफ कराकर जियो टैगिंग भी करानी होगी
Ghaziabad

नालों को साफ कराकर जियो टैगिंग भी करानी होगी

17 जून 2019

समान शिक्षा नीति लागू होने तक जारी रहेगा अभिभावकों का आंदोलन
Ghaziabad

समान शिक्षा नीति लागू होने तक जारी रहेगा अभिभावकों का आंदोलन

17 जून 2019

आज बंद रहेंगे क्लीनिक, हड़ातल पर चिकित्सक
Ghaziabad

आज बंद रहेंगे क्लीनिक, हड़ातल पर चिकित्सक

17 जून 2019

कैटल कालोनी के विकास को किसानों से होगी बात
Ghaziabad

कैटल कालोनी के विकास को किसानों से होगी बात

17 जून 2019

औचक निरीक्षण में बंद मिला डूंडाहेड़ा एसटीपी
Ghaziabad

औचक निरीक्षण में बंद मिला डूंडाहेड़ा एसटीपी

17 जून 2019

महापौर को अब चाहिए एक और कार
Ghaziabad

महापौर को अब चाहिए एक और कार

17 जून 2019

