दुष्कर्म मामले में सख्त कानून बनाने की मांग

दुष्कर्म मामले में सख्त कानून बनाने की मांग

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 01:57 AM IST
दुष्कर्म मामले में सख्त कानून बनाने की मांग
लोनी। यंग मूवमेंट ऑफ इंडिया के पदाधिकारियों ने मंगलवार सुबह लोनी तहसील पर प्रधानमंत्री को संबोधत ज्ञापन न्यायिक तहसीलदार को सौंपा। इसमें मांग की गई है कि दुष्कर्म के मामले में फांसी देने का कानून बनाया जाए। यंग मूवमेंट ऑफ इंडिया के अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट आमिर हुसैन ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश में दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। पुलिस और मौजूदा सरकार ऐसी घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने नाकाम साबित हो रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम न्यायिक तहसीलदार ऊषा सिंह को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

विज्ञापन

