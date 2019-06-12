शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया के सदस्य ने लिया हज हाउस का जायजा

हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया के सदस्य ने लिया हज हाउस का जायजा

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 01:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया के सदस्य ने लिया हज हाउस का जायजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
साहिबाबाद। हिंडन नदी किनारे स्थित हज हाउस का मंगलवार को हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया के सदस्य ने अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने हाउस की स्थिति का जायजा लिया, वहां चल रहे एसटीपी निर्माण कार्य को देखा। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को एनजीटी के आदेशों के अनुरूप कार्य पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।
सुबह करीब 12 बजे हज हाउस कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया के सदस्य और भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष मोहम्मद इरफान अहमद प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने सबसे पहले अधिकारियों के साथ करीब एक घंटा बैठक की, हज हाउस खुलने में आ रही समस्याओं को जाना। हज हाउस में चल रहे एसटीपी के निर्माण कार्य को भी देखा। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से जल्द से जल्द कार्य को पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों की मानें तो हज हाउस को खोलने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इससे पहले एनजीटी के निर्देशों का पालन कर जो भी मानक है उन्हें पूरा किया जाएगा। जिसके बाद रिपोर्ट तैयार कर एनजीटी में पेश कर हज हाउस को खोलने की अनुमति ली जाएगी।

Recommended

देहरादून से मसूरी तक जाम
Dehradun

देहरादून से मसूरी तक जाम ही जाम, टिकट के लिए मारामारी, एक रात के ठिकाने की तलाश में लुट रहे पर्यटक

11 जून 2019

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर किए जाने पर फूट-फूटकर रोए मोहम्मद शहजाद, अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर लगाए कई आरोप

11 जून 2019

मोहम्मद शहजाद
मोहम्मद शहजाद
मोहम्मद शहजाद
मोहम्मद शहजाद
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर किए जाने पर फूट-फूटकर रोए मोहम्मद शहजाद, अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर लगाए कई आरोप

11 जून 2019

Cricket News

युवी के करियर की सबसे घटिया पारी, फाइनल में हार के बाद फैंस ने घर पर फेंके थे पत्थर

11 जून 2019

युवराज सिंह
संन्यास लेने के दौरान युवराज सिंह
संन्यास की घोषणा करते युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

युवी के करियर की सबसे घटिया पारी, फाइनल में हार के बाद फैंस ने घर पर फेंके थे पत्थर

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
नैनीताल से वापस लौटते वाहन
Dehradun

नैनीताल: तीन दिन वीकेंड के बाद वापस लौटने लगे पर्यटक, रेंग-रेंग कर चले वाहन, तस्वीरें...

11 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan range rover
Auto News

बिक रही है अमिताभ बच्चन की यह शानदार लग्जरी कार, कीमत है Vitara Brezza से भी कम

11 जून 2019

Cricket News

जिस खिलाड़ी की गेंद पर जड़े थे लगातार छह छक्के, युवी के संन्यास पर उसने दिया बड़ा बयान

11 जून 2019

युवराड सिंह और स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड
YUVRAJ SINGH 6
YUVRAJ SINGH 6
yuvraj singh 6
Cricket News

जिस खिलाड़ी की गेंद पर जड़े थे लगातार छह छक्के, युवी के संन्यास पर उसने दिया बड़ा बयान

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

ranveer singh, shah rukh khan, jatin dulera
Bollywood

कौन है ये शख्स जिसके साथ दिखे रणवीर से लेकर शाहरुख तक, अचानक मौत से सब सदमे में

11 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rajpal yadav
Bollywood

राजपाल यादव की 9 साल छोटी दूसरी पत्नी का कनाडा से गहरा नाता, पहली बार देखें वेडिंग एलबम

11 जून 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस के लिए ईडी ने इंटरपोल की ओर रुख किया

10 जून 2019

vidya balan
Bollywood

बाली से वायरल हुईं विद्या बालन की तस्वीरें, प्रियंका चोपड़ा और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

11 जून 2019

विजय राज, सुरेखा सीकरी और पंकज त्रिपाठी
Bollywood

सीधे सादे दिखने वाले ये 5 सेलेब्स भी किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं, देते हैं सुपरस्टार्स को टक्कर

11 जून 2019

Samantha Akkineni
Bollywood

नागार्जुन की बहू समांथा ने प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों पर यूजर को टैग करते हुए दिया शानदार जवाब

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक्सीडेंट में तीन की मौत
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण हादसा, कार पलटने से तीन की मौत, वाहन काटकर निकाले शव

ग्रेटर नोएडा के यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। यह हादसा इतना भीषण था कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए और इसमें सवार तीनों लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Temperature in delhi is 42.5 degree
Delhi NCR

मौसम का कहर जारी, पश्चिमी यूपी में आज चल सकती है धूल भरी आंधी

6 जून 2019

21 जून से पिलखुवा में जाम से मिलेगी मुक्ति
Ghaziabad

21 जून से पिलखुवा में जाम से मिलेगी मुक्ति

11 जून 2019

मीट कारोबारी की हत्या के बाद मुरादनगर में हुई हिंसा
Delhi NCR

यूपीः मीट कारोबारी की हत्या पर भारी हंगामा, परिजनों ने आरोपियों के घरों में किया पथराव, फैला तनाव

7 जून 2019

यमुनोत्री हाईवे नहीं लगा पाएगा लोनी के विकास को पंख
Ghaziabad

यमुनोत्री हाईवे नहीं लगा पाएगा लोनी के विकास को पंख

11 जून 2019

सिलिंडर में लगी आग, महिला के साहस से टला बड़ा हादसा
Ghaziabad

सिलिंडर में लगी आग, महिला के साहस से टला बड़ा हादसा

11 जून 2019

बिना स्टीकर लगी कार को रोकने पर सुरक्षा गार्डों की पिटाई
Ghaziabad

बिना स्टीकर लगी कार को रोकने पर सुरक्षा गार्डों की पिटाई

11 जून 2019

एसपी सिंह
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सांसद के पूर्व निजी सलाहकार एसपी सिंह गिरफ्तार, वीके सिंह के नाम पर की धोखाधड़ी

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

टूंडला-दिल्ली पैसेंजर के समय में हुआ बदलाव, अब नहीं होगी यात्रियों को देरी

9 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में ले रहा था रुपये, भाजपा पार्षद पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Ghaziabad

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में ले रहा था रुपये, भाजपा पार्षद पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

11 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मां-बाप की सेवा नहीं करी तो होगी जेल, बिहार में नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला

बिहार में अब अपने बूढे माता-पिता की सेवा नहीं करने पर जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है। नीतीश कैबिनेट की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में ये फैसला लिया है।

11 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:21

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

वायु 1:34

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

फैनी के बाद वायु तूफान की दस्तक, गुजरात की तरफ किया रुख

11 जून 2019

Related

नवीन जैन ने की आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः भाजपा नेता और व्यापारी नवीन जैन ने की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में भाइयों पर लगाया आरोप

5 जून 2019

हिंदी भवन पर जीडीए का कब्जा, लगाया ताला
Ghaziabad

हिंदी भवन पर जीडीए का कब्जा, लगाया ताला

11 जून 2019

इंतजार खत्म, शुरू होगा उतरांचल व पूर्वांचल भवन का निमा्रण
Ghaziabad

इंतजार खत्म, शुरू होगा उतरांचल व पूर्वांचल भवन का निमा्रण

11 जून 2019

वन क्षेत्र की जमीन पर दे दी इलेक्ट्रिक बस चार्जिंग स्टेशन को जमीन
Ghaziabad

वन क्षेत्र की जमीन पर दे दी इलेक्ट्रिक बस चार्जिंग स्टेशन को जमीन

11 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ट्रेनों को मिले नए स्टॉपेज की होगी समीक्षा, 67 ट्रेनों के ठहराव में हो सकता है बदलाव

6 जून 2019

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की छत से फेंककर हत्या
Ghaziabad

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की छत से फेंककर हत्या

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.