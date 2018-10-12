शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   हार्टअटैक से सिपाही की मौत

हार्टअटैक से सिपाही की मौत

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 12:26 AM IST
पिलखुवा। मारवाड़ी चौकी पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मी की बृहस्पतिवार सुबह हार्टअटैक से तबीयत बिगड़ गई। आनन फानन में उसे हाइवे के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।
मृतक रविंद्र पूनिया मूल रूप से जिला बागपत के गांव सिनोली का रहने वाला था। तीन माह पहले उसकी हाइवे स्थित मारवाड़ चौकी पर तैनाती हुई थी। रात करीब 2 बजे वह नगर में निकली श्री राम बारात में ड्यूटी खत्म कर चौकी लौटा था। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह हार्टअटैक पड़ने से तबियत खराब हो गई। चौकी पर तैनात अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों ने आनन फानन में हाइवे स्थित एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वहां उसकी उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। बताया जाता है कि रविंद्र का दो दिन पहले ही प्रमोशन हुआ था और वह दीवान बन गया था। पोस्ट मार्टम कराने के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

